Following three days of talks, a peace agreement text was initialed at the State Department in Washington, DC by representatives from DR Congo and Rwanda. "We look forward to the Ministerial signing of the peace agreement in Washington on June 27 and subsequent timely implementation," said U.S. Undersecretary of State Allison M. Hooker.

document

Washington, DC — The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of Rwanda on the occasion of peace talks held this week in Washington, D.C.

Begin text:

On June 18, 2025, technical teams from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda initialed the text of the Peace Agreement, witnessed by U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, in preparation for the Ministerial signing of the Peace Agreement on June 27, 2025, to be witnessed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Building on the Declaration of Principles signed on April 25, 2025, the Agreement was developed

over three days of constructive dialogue regarding political, security, and economic interests. The Agreement includes provisions on respect for territorial integrity and a prohibition of hostilities; disengagement, disarmament, and conditional integration of non-state armed groups; establishment of a Joint Security Coordination Mechanism that incorporates the CONOPS of October 31, 2024; facilitation of the return of refugees and internally displaced persons, as well as humanitarian access; and a regional economic integration framework.

As part of the ongoing coordination between the facilitation efforts of the United States of America and the State of Qatar, the State of Qatar participated in these discussions to ensure complementarity and alignment between both countries' initiatives aimed at dialogue and peace in the region. Both the DRC and Rwanda expressed their appreciation for the valuable contributions and joint efforts of the United States and Qatar as partners in advancing a peaceful resolution.

We look forward to the subsequent Summit of the Heads of State in Washington, D.C. to further advance peace, stability, and economic prosperity in the Great Lakes region.

End text.