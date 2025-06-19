Africa: UN Relief Chief Calls for Solidarity, With Humanitarians 'Literally Under Attack'

With the humanitarian sector "under-funded, overstretched, and literally under attack" as crises continue in Gaza, Sudan and beyond, international support is needed more than ever, the UN's top aid official said on Wednesday in Geneva.

Tom Fletcher was speaking at the annual stock-take of his sector known as the ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment, which brings together UN Member States and organizations, humanitarian and development partners, as well as the private sector and affected communities.

He said this year's theme - renew global solidarity for humanity - "could not be more urgent."

"We need you right now," he said. "We're in a moment of conflict, of transactional politics, of selfishness, of division, of polarization. And global solidarity - the lifeblood of what we do - is in retreat."

Moreover, "at this moment, when the needs are at their highest, the funding is also in retreat."

Crises, climate and cutbacks

Mr. Fletcher reminded participants of "some uncomfortable truths," noting that the Middle East currently "teeters on the edge of a wider war."

At the same time, people in Gaza are starving as food aid rots at border crossings, girls in Afghanistan are banned from school, women in war-torn Sudan are experiencing horrific violence, and gangs are terrifying families in Haiti.

This is happening amid the climate crisis "which will drive more humanitarian needs in the coming years than any other factor that we discuss today," he said.

"Meanwhile, our teams, our humanitarian staff, the bravest of us, are not hesitating to go towards the sound of gunfire, the sound of danger to drive those convoys through those checkpoints and they are being killed in record numbers, while those responsible for killing them roam free."

'Life and death decisions'

Just six months ago, Mr. Fletcher launched a $44 billion appeal to reach 190 million people worldwide this year.

In the wake of the deepest cuts ever to humanitarian operations globally, the plan was this week "hyper-prioritized" to focus on the most critical areas, with $29 billion in funding to support 114 million.

He acknowledged that "we're left with the cruelest of equations when we make those life and death decisions, literally, about who to save."

Humanitarians "will save as many lives as we can with the resources that you give us," and they are asking world leaders to give only one per cent of what they spent on defense last year.

"This isn't just a call for money, of course. It is a call for global responsibility, for a shared commitment to end the suffering," he said.

New humanitarian pact

"We also make this call that all of us find a moment to come off our talking points and to find the individual moment of courage and creativity to support this effort."

Mr. Fletcher said the humanitarian movement will continue and is being re-designed from the ground up.

"We'll find new allies, we'll find new sources of funding, we'll find new ideas, we won't just patch up the old model. We will also forge a new one. A bold humanitarian pact with the people we serve," he said.

Women at the forefront

The pact will be "more local, more lean, more green," and will include people on the frontlines of crisis who "know better than anyone what they need."

Furthermore, the UN's highest-level humanitarian coordination forum - the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) - has voiced unequivocal commitment that women and girls will lead this humanitarian reset and will back women humanitarian leaders in this work.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Conflict Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These leaders, the real leaders of our movement, don't work for the UN or international NGOs. They are not part of the logos, and egos, and silos of our systems," he said.

"They have something much more powerful - they are rooted in their communities with the trust of their communities and an unshakeable belief that even in these darkest moments we can choose to help each other. They are there for us and we must be there for them."

Boosting effectiveness

The Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) is one of the six main UN organs.

Since 1998, it has held the Humanitarian Affairs Segment to strengthen the coordination and effectiveness of UN humanitarian efforts.

Previous meetings have focused on issues such as addressing food security and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.