Zimbabwe: Mzembi Welcome to Rejoin Zanu-PF - Ruling Party Says

THE ruling Zanu PF party has said it is willing to readmit jailed former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi to the party if he wishes to and meets the requirements.

Mzembi, who was exiled in Zambia, returned to Zimbabwe last week and was arrested at the airport.

When he left the country in 2018, he was on trial for criminal abuse of office and theft of trust property and has three outstanding arrest warrants for failing to attend trial.

Mzembi was reportedly scheduled to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa upon his return and possibly rejoin Zanu PF.

Speaking to local radio station ZiFM, Zanu PF Information Director Farai Marapira on Wednesday said Mzembi will only be allowed to rejoin the party if he formally applies and meets all internal requirements.

"If he wishes to rejoin, there are processes through which this is done, and if these processes are fulfilled and the requirements that are needed for his reentry are fulfilled again, then of course the party will take him in.

"The party is always looking for new members or old members to rejoin, but he has to be in fulfillment of the requirements and dictates of the party.

"It has to be in the party's wisdom to see if it is worthwhile to readmit him or not to do so, so if he wishes to rejoin, I am sure he knows how to apply since he is a former member," Marapira said.

Meanwhile, Mzembi was denied bail and remanded in custody until July 1 for the resumption of his corruption trial.