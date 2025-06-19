Zimbabwe: UZ Using Conciliation Hearings to Buy Time - Striking Lecturers Say As Job Action Clocks Day 66

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has accused the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) of stalling negotiations while profiting from the labour of adjunct staff filling the roles of striking lecturers.

With the UZ lecturers' wage strike now entering its third month, lecturers remain resolute in their demand for salaries to be raised to US$2,250.

In a recent interview with NewZimbabwe.com, AUT spokesperson Professor Obvious Vengeyi said that no substantial offer has been made by the government, despite previous assurances.

As a response to the ongoing impasse, coalition meetings among various university unions have been convened to strategise next steps, reinforcing their commitment to a united front in this labour dispute.

"All state universities unions including non-academics and academics, attended conciliation hearings yesterday 17 June 2025.

"The proceedings were again adjourned to 08 July 2025. We feel that this is a strategy by the employer to endlessly buy time while we are working as their slaves for free. It's cruel.

"But in principle, non-academics and academics are on the same page, there is no going back.

"They have resolved to join AUT in the industrial job action. There is no going back," he said.

Students also said they are worried that the situation has remained unresolved for a long time.

Zinasu spokesperson for UZ Chapter, Darlington Chigwena, said their future has already been compromised as the review of UZ qualifications has gone down.

He said students will fight in the corner of their lecturers because they are excessively affected.

"The return of our lecturers means that we are going to have credible and quality education.

"We are together with lecturers, we are working hand in glove.

"Also, as students, we are not only showing substantial solidarity to the lecturers because we are aware that if they are treated in a proper manner, it means that we are going to excel as students.

"We are also aware that as students we are workers in transit so if the rights are being respected it means that our rights as future workers are also going to be respected so the picket which is going to happen on Monday, we are going to partake, we are goi g to participate as students, we are going to be there as many as the sand of the sea showing our solidarity with them making sure that justice prevails both for the lecturers and the students," he said.

The next picketing will be held on Monday.