Tanzania's Health Minister Elected to Serve Regional Health Body

Djibouti — TANZANIA's Minister of Health, Jenista Mhagama, has been elected Vice Chairperson of the Regional Steering Committee (ResCo) of Health Ministers for Community Health in Eastern Africa.

The appointment was made on June 17, 2025, following her nomination and endorsement by Health Ministers from 14 member states of the Eastern Africa region. She will serve in this position for a two-year term.

This development has been hailed as further recognition of the significant contributions of President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan in strengthening diplomatic relations both within and outside the African continent, as well as Tanzania's visible achievements in the health sector.

Committee members unanimously agreed that since Minister Mhagama took over leadership of the Health Ministry, she has demonstrated strong leadership and effective collaboration with her regional counterparts, playing a key role in advancing health agendas. Her presence in ResCo's leadership is expected to enhance advocacy and prioritization of the health sector among member countries, for the broader benefit of the region.

The committee operates under the African Union (AU) and is chaired by Djibouti's Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Robleh Abdillah. ResCo's responsibilities include providing strategic guidance on community health across the region, reviewing and approving health priorities, mobilizing resources, and endorsing expert recommendations submitted through the Africa CDC Secretariat.

The ministerial meeting was also attended by Zanzibar's Minister of Health, Nassor Ahmed Mazrui. It was preceded by a technical experts' meeting, where leadership positions for the Expert Secretariat and Ministerial Steering Committee were discussed. Tanzania was represented by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Grace Magembe.

The Eastern Africa member states include Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Djibouti, Comoros, Eritrea, Madagascar, Mauritania, Seychelles, and Sudan.