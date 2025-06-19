South Africa: Proteas Arrive Home Victorious

The South African cricket team won the World Test Championship in London last week

The victorious Proteas men's cricket team arrived home from London to a hero's welcome on Wednesday.

Captain Temba Bavuma walked into the arrivals hall at OR Tambo, holding aloft the Test Championship Mace - the International Cricket Council trophy for test cricket. Fans in the arrival hall started singing his name as young children yelled out for autographs.

Last week, Bavuma led his underdog team to a five-wicket victory over Australia in the final of the World Test Championship in London.

Batsman Aiden Markram, who scored a match-winning 136 runs in South Africa's second innings, said it was emotional seeing the joy that their victory has brought to cricket fans in South Africa.

"It's pretty overwhelming to be fair. I didn't expect this kind of turnout. To see the fans here today to celebrate with us is really special," said Markram.

South Africa's superstar fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who took nine wickets in the final, said he hopes the team's victory will inspire youngsters to keep pursuing their dreams of one day playing for the Proteas.

"Hopefully they'll see this and be inspired to do great things in the future. Playing for South Africa is a privilege," said Rabada.

Cricket fan Wandile Vuma was in the arrival hall. He said the victory has helped to banish bad memories from past defeats.

"No national team has broken our hearts like our cricket team. They were always coming close but losing in the semi-finals and finals. Now we have finally won and I'm really proud of this team. Their ability to persevere after all those defeats is a good lesson for all of us," he said.

The players signed autographs and took selfies with fans. They head to Zimbabwe later this month.