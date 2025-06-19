Ethiopia: Parliament Passes Revised Anti-Money Laundering Law Despite Concerns Over Immunity Clause for Covert Agents

Addis Abeba- The House of Peoples' Representatives has approved a draft proclamation aimed at curbing money laundering and terrorism financing, despite concern over a clause that grants undercover agents immunity from prosecution for all crimes except murder.

The proclamation, titled Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism, was passed during the House's 37th regular session held on Tuesday. It amends Proclamation No. 780/2013.

The revised law introduces a number of new provisions, including enhanced investigative powers, stricter penalties for money laundering offenses, and broader definitions of criminal assets and predicate crimes. It also extends regulatory authority to the Financial Intelligence Service and brings virtual assets such as digital currencies under its scope.

However, Desalegn Chane (PhD), a member of the National Movement of Amhara (NaMA), raised objections during the session, describing several provisions as "very surprising" and "draconian." He said, "The amendment contains numerous provisions," which he argued could pose "serious risks."

One of the provisions, Desalegn said, allows covert investigators to be "immune from prosecution" for all crimes "except murder." He cautioned that this could mean agents "will not be held accountable even if they commit torture or inhumane treatment."

He also questioned the duration of covert surveillance allowed under the bill, which ranges "from 90 to 120 days," and said the measure grants the executive "unchecked power to wiretap citizens and conduct covert operations." He added, "I see this as a continuation of past proclamations" that, he argued, undermined rights.

Another clause cited by Desalegn enables the Financial Intelligence Service to freeze "suspicious" transactions for up to seven days "without a court order," based solely on the "approval of a relevant attorney." He argued this opens the door to "abuse and corruption," warning that "any transaction can be frozen and used as leverage."

Desalegn also drew comparisons to the Prevention and Suppression of Terrorism Crimes Proclamation of 2020, stating that despite international definitions of terrorism, the earlier law had been "used to silence journalists and critics." He said the current bill risks being "used against political opponents, dissidents, and critical businesspeople."

Responding to the concerns, Isa Boru, Deputy Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Legal and Justice Affairs, said the bill "holds accountable any citizen or group" that supports terrorism or criminal activity "through financial means." He added that it does not "target opposition political parties, journalists, or businesspeople."