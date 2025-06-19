Lesotho: Four Cops Accused in Famo Guns Scheme

FOUR members of the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) have been charged for allegedly facilitating the illegal acquisition of firearms by famo gangsters.

The officers are accused of manipulating the LMPS's firearms licensing system by falsifying official documents to enable suspected gangsters to purchase firearms.

The quartet of Rantšo Makhakhe (48) from Qoaling Police Station, Reekelitsoe Motoena (32) of SOU, Mashalane Tsita (34) from Pitso Ground and Pule Akhente (33) of Maseru Central Charge office was hauled before the Maseru Magistrate Court this week.

Magistrate Nkhethoa Molapo presided over the case, while Advocate Keketso Motiki represented the Crown.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the four were allegedly paid M10,000 for each of the four firearm licenses they helped process, in addition to a M150,000 lump sum as a token of appreciation after the firearms were issued to the alleged gangsters.

Police reports further stated that one of the firearms was sold for M70,000, but Motoena allegedly deceived his accomplices by giving them only M1,000 each, while keeping the remainder. He reportedly used the money to purchase a Honda Fit, which police have since confiscated as suspected proceeds of crime.

According to the charge sheet, the accused abused their positions as public officers for personal gain.

"...in that upon or about the period beginning June 2024 to December 2024 and at or near the town of Maseru, the accused did unlawfully and intentionally, acting in concert and in furtherance of a common purpose, each or all of them, and without lawful authority, make a Lesotho Government document -- to wit: a firearm approval form -- for Ramoloko Ntlapeli, Lehopotsejoang Mofundisi, Jeremane Motsoahae, and Lehlohonolo Khoabane," the charge sheet reads.

The officers allegedly submitted false reports to the LMPS, claiming they had conducted background checks on the four firearm applicants when, in fact, no such vetting had taken place.

Motoena faces an additional charge of money laundering for using the proceeds of crime to buy a vehicle.

"...Accused 2, on the 14th of December 2024, near F and I Holdings in the district of Maseru, did unlawfully and intentionally commit an offence of money laundering by acquiring or possessing the property, to wit: a Honda Fit (new shape), engine number LI3A4452548 and VIN GE61350750, knowing or having reason to suspect that such property was derived, directly or indirectly, from acts or omissions which constitute a serious offence under the laws of Lesotho."

During bail proceedings, the defence counsel submitted various appeals for the accused to be released on bail.

Adv Phosholi, representing Makhakhe, told the court that his client is a single father of three minors, the youngest being only eight years old. He pleaded for the court's leniency.

Adv Tlohang, on behalf of Motoena, cited her client's clean record and cooperation with the police, adding that he was preparing to bury a parent over the coming weekend.

Adv Khumalo, who appeared for Tsita and Akhente, also argued for their release, emphasising their LMPS service and willingness to cooperate.

Adv Motiki did not oppose bail but urged the court to consider the gravity of the charges. She, however, argued that they should not be granted free bail but, instead, pay a deposit to ensure accountability.

Magistrate Molapo granted each accused M1000 bail, on conditions that they must not interfere with investigations or Crown witnesses, must attend all remands, and stand trial to finality.

He also ordered the four to reappear before the same court on 24 June 2025.

