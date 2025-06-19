Sudan: Health Ministry Undersecretary Hails Efforts to Contain Cholera in Khartoum in Record Time

Khartoum, June 17, 2020 (SUNA) - The Federal Emergency Operations Center held its first meeting in Khartoum, reviewing the country's health situation and the interventions of various parties to combat epidemics. It also included reports from the emergency departments in the states of Kassala, Al-Gezira, Khartoum, and Sennar, as well as the activities of partners include the World Health Organization {WHO} and the Kuwaiti Patients' Aid Fund.

The Federal Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, described the response to the cholera epidemic in Khartoum State as a major achievement, contributing to its containment and halting its spread in record time through interventions and activities, praising the working teams and directing greater efforts be made to combat the epidemic in the states of Kordofan and Darfur.

The meeting also reviewed reports on the cholera epidemiological situation, which confirmed a cumulative 21,563 cases, including 388 deaths. The report confirmed a decline in the infection rate over the past week, with only 309 cases recorded, including one death.

This was attributed to the efforts of the Ministry of Health, organizations, and civil society.

The Environmental Health and Food Control report noted activities carried out during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, including water chlorination and waste removal in several states.

The Health Promotion report highlighted activities in several states during the holiday, including announcements in mosques, group and individual guidance, community discussions and dialogues, and messages in the media and social media.

The Supply Report confirmed the disparity in the availability of medicines, consumables, and solutions in the warehouses of the National Medical Supplies Fund in the states, in addition to supplies from several organizations to some states.

The Public Health Laboratory report confirmed the testing of numerous cholera and dengue fever samples, noting several challenges.

The quarantine report announced the return of 11,689 people to the country within a week, the departure of 3,141 people, and the voluntary return of 2,080 people through the Ashkeit and Argeen crossings.

Meanwhile, 252 people visited emergency clinics, noting that preparations are in place for the return of pilgrims.

The report on the Nabatshiya and shifts during the Eid period, from June 5-14, noted the reporting of several diseases, particularly cholera, dengue fever, meningitis, and malaria, in addition to traffic accidents, scorpion bites, gunshot wounds, and other incidents. It outlined the interventions of the states, noting some challenges.

The report on the displaced from West Kordofan to North and South Kordofan indicated that the most common diseases among them were malaria, dysentery, pneumonia, and typhoid.

It confirmed the implementation of environmental health and promotion activities, acknowledging the shortage of water, food, bathrooms, and other supplies.