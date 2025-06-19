Uganda: 90% of Ugandan Health Facilities Are Unhygienic - New Report

A new report has revealed a critical gap in Uganda's healthcare system, with 90 out of every 100 health facilities found to have poor linen management practices putting patients and healthcare workers at significant risk of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

Medical experts warn that the mismanagement of hospital linen such as bed sheets, gowns, and curtains--has become a silent vector for disease transmission, contributing to an increase in cases of skin infections, Hepatitis B, HIV, and other blood-borne illnesses within hospital settings.

According to Dr. Ruth Nkwangu, a hygiene and sanitation specialist at Lubaga Hospital, many infections stem from simple lapses in linen hygiene.

"A doctor might examine a patient with an open wound and then move on to the next patient without changing gloves or sanitising. In other cases, visibly blood-stained sheets are not changed before another patient is admitted to the same bed," she explained.

Pregnant women, in particular, face heightened risks. Some are handed delivery gowns or hospital sheets that were previously used by other mothers without proper cleaning exposing them and their newborns to dangerous infections.

The most commonly transmitted diseases through contaminated hospital linen include Hepatitis B and HIV through blood-contaminated fabrics, skin infections and fungal conditions due to improper handling of linen, and other blood-borne diseases resulting from the reuse of unclean gloves or gowns.

Both patients and healthcare workers are entitled to clean, safe environments. Thaddeus Jude Jjuuko, Head of Linen Services at Lubaga Hospital and coordinator of the upcoming Linen Day Africa, emphasised that linen mismanagement has been an overlooked threat for too long.

"When hospitals realised how quickly parasites and infections were spreading through linen, some started implementing stricter policies," Jjuuko said. "Today, better-run facilities are beginning to offer a hotel-like experience where mothers and other patients are provided clean mattresses, fresh linen, and sanitised gowns."

Despite improvements in some hospitals, Jjuuko warned that widespread gaps remain. To combat these risks, he outlined practical, actionable steps for both patients and medical staff.

He advised patients to speak up if a healthcare worker approaches wearing visibly soiled gloves or aprons, and to request clean protective wear before any procedure.

Expectant mothers and other patients should inspect linen before use, ensuring sheets and gowns are visibly clean, properly folded, or sealed. Patients should also avoid sleeping on dirty bedding.

If unsure, they are encouraged to ask when the linen was last changed and request fresh sheets if the bedding appears used or stained.

Jjuuko emphasised that all healthcare workers, regardless of their role, should be equipped with gloves and protective garments to prevent cross-contamination.

He further recommended that hospitals prioritise using linen made from cotton or traditional linen fabric--materials that are durable and easier to disinfect. Every item of linen, even those used once, must be laundered using hospital-grade disinfectants to maintain safe hygiene standards.

Experts agree that long-term solutions must come from structural and institutional reforms. These include improving training for hospital staff in infection prevention with a focus on linen hygiene, increasing the provision of protective equipment to avoid reusing items between patients, maintaining consistent cleaning protocols for all linen and hospital surfaces, and conducting regular inspections and audits to ensure standards are met.

To raise awareness and promote best practices, Lubaga Hospital, in partnership with Kanase Consultants and Ten Texpros Co. Ltd, will host Linen Day Africa on August 15, 2025, at Sky Hotel, Naguru.

The event will bring together healthcare stakeholders, policymakers, and medical staff to highlight the critical role of linen hygiene in infection control.

Dr. Julius Luyimbazi, Director of Lubaga Hospital, stressed the importance of linen management in healthcare delivery.

"Clean linen is not a luxury. It's a frontline defence in protecting the lives of patients and staff," he said.

With hospital-acquired infections on the rise, experts and officials are calling on Uganda's healthcare system to treat linen hygiene not as an afterthought--but as a central pillar of patient safety.