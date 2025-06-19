South Africa: Proteas Heroes Get Heroes' Welcome After Ending 27 Years of Heartbreak

Proteas received a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo after winning the ICC World Test Championship, with fans packing the arrival hall in celebration.

Captain Bavuma says the team wants to create a winning culture with more trophies, viewing this victory as just the beginning.

The Proteas finally did it. After 27 years of crushing defeats and missed chances, South Africa's cricket team came home as champions on Wednesday.

The ICC World Test Championship winners touched down at OR Tambo International Airport around 9am to scenes of pure joy. Fans in green and gold packed the arrival hall, cheering for the team that made history.

Cricket legend Allan Donald said the painful memories of the 1999 World Cup semi-final were finally buried. Sports minister Gayton McKenzie even hinted at bonus payments for the heroes.

But captain Temba Bavuma made it clear this was just the start. Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg, he said the team wanted to create a winning culture.

"We hope that this can be the start of a lot more of these trophies. As much as we have achieved what we achieved in the past 18 to 24 months, this is not a big legacy as of yet," Bavuma said.

"We will speak again in two to three years. We want to start a culture of winning trophies for the country."

The skipper was blown away by the airport reception. He said it was completely different from when the team returned from the 2023 World Cup.

"Seeing so many people welcome us at the airport was quite overwhelming. You don't really realise what you have done until you start to interact with people," he said.

Donald told CricBlog the victory meant everything to players from the 1999 generation. That semi-final defeat had haunted South African cricket for decades.

"I think today, for the team it will take some time to sink in. It really is a day for the past players who were involved in the 1999 World Cup," he said.

"We can safely say now that gate is now shut. We're all very, very proud of that."

McKenzie praised the team's diversity and said it showed what South Africa could achieve. He loved seeing kids from all backgrounds celebrating together.

"People should see themselves when they watch our national teams. White kids must see themselves. Coloured kids must see themselves. Black and Indian kids must see themselves," the minister said.

"We are a socially cohesive country. We are the rainbow nation. A black captain in Temba Bavuma and the children are singing his name, children from all creeds and colours."

The minister joked about bonus payments, saying too many winners could bankrupt the country.

"We have got so many winners, all these bonuses can bankrupt the country! We will talk about that later," he said.

The team now has a few days to rest before their next challenge. They face Zimbabwe in an upcoming series.

For now, though, the Proteas can bask in the glory of finally breaking their trophy drought.