Congo-Kinshasa: General Alain Bamenou On Mission With the Congolese National Police

press release

General Alain Bamenou of Benin, acting head of MONUSCO's Police component (UNPOL), began a strategic tour of Ituri and North Kivu on 9 June 2025, aimed at boosting cooperation with the Congolese National Police (PNC) and showing support for UN police officers stationed in the field.The first stop of this mission was the city of Beni, in North Kivu. Throughout the week, General Bamenou met with local authorities, including the provincial deputy governor, the provincial police commissioner, the commander of the urban police station, and various MONUSCO sections. These discussions highlighted a shared goal: to improve civilian protection and bolster the security response in a region plagued by ongoing armed violence.

"This visit is part of the partnership between the Congolese National Police and MONUSCO's Police" the General stated following his meetings in Beni. He stressed the need to assess the reality on the ground and consider urgent actions to support the large number of Congolese police officers recently relocated from combat zones and now stationed in Beni.

On 13 June, the delegation continued to Bunia, the capital of Ituri. There too, General Bamenou met with MONUSCO officials and provincial authorities, including Deputy Governor Raus Chalwe Mukuzi and the city's mayor, Senior Commissioner Bosco Mbui Kola. The authorities praised the "constructive collaboration" between UNPOL and local security stakeholders.

Strengthening the PNC for Lasting Security

Concerns similar to those raised in Beni were echoed in Bunia: post-crisis training support, the construction of police medical infrastructure, and increased UN police presence in a security context still deemed troubling.

These discussions build on a solid foundation of cooperation. In 2024, several hundred Congolese police officers received training from UNPOL in key areas: crowd control, community policing, arms management, prevention of sexual violence, intelligence gathering, forensic and technical police work, among others. These trainings directly support the professionalization of the PNC and enhance its capacity to protect civilians.

Beyond training, MONUSCO also provides logistical and material support--construction of facilities, provision of equipment and vehicles, and food supplies--to improve working conditions for officers in the field.

Engaging with Communities

Through its UNPOL component, MONUSCO also organizes community outreach activities on a range of topics: hygiene, child rights, environmental protection, women's empowerment, positive masculinity, and the core functions of the police. These initiatives aim to foster closer ties between security forces and communities and help build sustainable peace in eastern DRC.

Through this tour, General Alain Bamenou reaffirmed MONUSCO's commitment to supporting the Congolese National Police and contributing to the stabilization of fragile areas. A strengthened partnership in service of peace and the safety of the Congolese population.