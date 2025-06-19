Congo-Kinshasa: Enabling Entrepreneurship and Job Creation Through Social Protection in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the STEP Project is providing vulnerable youths and adults with professional training and financial support, with a focus on the development of entrepreneurial skills.

Many beneficiaries have used their newly acquired knowledge to launch their own businesses, thus improving their own lives while creating opportunities for others in their communities.

The success of the project proves that poverty and economic hardship can be remedied through social protection programs as long as these are designed and offered in a way that fosters economic empowerment.

How can social protection programs in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) be transformed into powerful engines for entrepreneurship, job creation, and income diversification? This question is explored here by examining innovative social protection initiatives through real-life success stories that are driving inclusive and sustainable economic growth across the country.

The DRC stands at a critical juncture today, facing rapid demographic growth and severe economic challenges. The population is getting close to 100 million people, about 73.5% of whom live on less than $2.15 per day--i.e., roughly 71.8 million individuals. Unemployment disproportionately affects youth and women, deepening vulnerabilities. Without significant policy reforms, substantial economic and productive investments, and inclusive development strategies, the DRC is expected to become the largest reservoir of people living in poverty in Africa by 2050. Yet, amid these challenges, a new narrative is taking shape. Social protection programs--when integrated with economic empowerment--are proving to be more than just safety nets: they are becoming platforms for entrepreneurship, income diversification, local job creation, and community resilience. These programs have demonstrated their potential to transform economic hardship into a driver of inclusive and sustainable growth.

In South Ubangi, a remote and historically underserved province in the northwest of the DRC, social protection initiatives under the World Bank-supported DRC Eastern Recovery Project (STEP) are doing more than alleviating hardship. In a region where infrastructure is limited, formal employment is scarce, and access to financial services remains minimal, these programs are helping people launch businesses, generate income, and reclaim control over their economic futures. By combining cash transfers with financial literacy, productive economic inclusion with a particular focus on entrepreneurship, and post-program support, STEP is equipping individuals to become active drivers of local economic growth.

Take Venus Madumba, a young woman and trained seamstress from Gemena, the capital of the province of South Ubangi, who once lived on less than $20 a month and was on the brink of poverty. When she joined the STEP Project, which offered monthly support and entrepreneurship training, she saw a way forward. With her savings and a $100 startup grant, she purchased two used sewing machines and launched her own tailoring business. Today, she owns eight machines, trains over 30 apprentices annually, and supports her family. Her business includes both clothing production and professional training services. Venus's vision extends beyond profit--she aims to open a certified vocational training center and a materials supply shop. Her story illustrates how strategic support, combined with existing skills, can catalyze enterprise and community empowerment.

The journey of Maman Valentine, another STEP Project beneficiary, also speaks to the power of economic inclusion. She began by saving with a microfinance institution using her monthly earnings and final grant from the project. This enabled her to secure a $1,900 loan to start a maize mill which now employs three people. She then expanded into pig farming and grain storage, earning around $170 monthly. Today, having moved from economic instability to managing a multi-stream business, she is able to finance her children's education, pay for healthcare, and is preparing to open a second mill while also returning to school herself. Her long-term vision includes investing in rental housing, proving that even small, well-timed investments can yield durable social and economic returns.

And then there's Gilbert who once had no steady income. Today, thanks to the structured support he received under the STEP Project, he owns a thriving aluminum pot-making workshop employing 12 workers. By investing his STEP earnings into materials and learning through informal apprenticeships, Gilbert built a viable business. With monthly profits of over $170, he can support his family and pay school fees for his children. He has also purchased land and started a pig farm. Gilbert's expansion plans include doubling his workforce, which would turn his small enterprise into a hub for local manufacturing. His case demonstrates how locally rooted industries, when supported early, can boost inclusive economic growth.

What makes these stories exceptional is not just the individual successes, but their ripple effects: they drive job creation, foster informal training systems, encourage the growth of micro-enterprises, and stimulate local economic development and community resilience. Indeed, these are not isolated wins--they create pathways for others to build skills, access capital, and generate income. Common factors underpinning these successes include: (i) practical skills training, (ii) access to startup capital, even in small amounts, (iii) mentorship and peer support networks, (iv) strong community engagement, (v) flexible and context-specific program design, and (vi) access to markets and information. The barriers these people overcame--e.g., unemployment, gender discrimination, household instability, lack of productive skills, and financial exclusion--are the same challenges that millions across the country are facing today. With the right support, they didn't just survive: they flourished.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Congo-Kinshasa Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a country where nearly three quarters of the population lives below the poverty line and formal employment opportunities are limited, social protection is evolving beyond simple cash transfers to become a gateway to employment and job creation. The experience in South Ubangi demonstrates this potential. When programs focus on empowering individuals, expanding their capabilities, and promoting self-reliance, they do more than provide safety: they unlock economic and social opportunities. As the DRC confronts a future defined by a rapidly growing, youthful population, expanding these types of investments could transform the country from one of vulnerability to one of resilience and growth. The next generation of Congolese entrepreneurs is already emerging; they just need the opportunity to get started.

This feature was written by: Djekombe Rony Mba Minko, Jordi Gallego-Ayala, Christopher Gabelle and Aissata Coulibaly