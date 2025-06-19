Rwanda: Cabo Delgado - Rwandan Forces Donate Fishing Boat to Locals

Rwanda Security Forces operating in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique, on June 18 donated a fishing boat to locals in Palma District. The boat was donated to Mashalla Cooperative of fishers based in Palma District.

ALSO READ: Mozambique, Rwanda military officials discuss operations in Cabo Delgado

The Palma District Administrator, João Buchili, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the continued support and cooperation from the Rwandan Security Force, stating that it is a demonstration of true partnership.

"Rwanda Security Force is not only helping us keep our communities safe, but they are also working with us in restoring livelihoods and hope," said Buchili.

On behalf of the Commander of the Rwanda Security Force, ACP Francis Muheto, the Police Component Sector North Commander, emphasized the RSF's commitment, that it is not only to ensuring peace and security in the Cabo Delgado, but also contributing to the community resilience and socio-economic stability.

"This boat is a symbol of our shared commitment to rebuilding lives, by supporting local livelihoods like fishing, we aim to reinforce peace through development and it is a gesture of solidarity and support towards human security and local economic recovery," said Muheto.

The members of Mashalla Cooperative commended Rwandan forces for restoring security in the region, where locals resumed economic activities.

The donated fishing boat is expected to boost the cooperative's capacity, enhance productivity, and improve income for local families who rely on artisanal fishing as a primary source of livelihood.

This initiative is part of broader civil-military and community policing cooperation efforts undertaken by the Rwanda Security Force in Cabo Delgado, where they continue to play a key role in stabilizing and supporting recovery efforts after years of conflict and displacement caused by Islamic State-linked insurgents.

At Maputo's request, Kigali deployed troops in July 2021 to help fight Islamist terrorists who had, for several years, destabilised Cabo Delgado, a region located on the coast of the Indian Ocean.

Barely two weeks after deployment, Rwandan and Mozambican forces were circling major bases of the terrorists, capturing them.