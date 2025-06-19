Rwanda, Uganda Military Commanders Review Border Security

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) officers started meeting in Nyagatare, Eastern Province, from 18-20 June for the fifth Proximity Commanders' Meeting.

The purpose of the meeting is to review the prevailing security situation, address challenges affecting border communities, and strengthen security along the Rwanda-Uganda border.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Uganda military commanders assess security situation along common border

The three-day meeting brought together commanders and staff from RDF Infantry Divisions deployed along the Rwanda-Uganda border, led by Brig Gen Pascal Muhizi, the Commander of the RDF 5th Division, and their counterparts from the UPDF 2nd Infantry Division, headed by Maj Gen Paul Muhanguzi, the Division Commander.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Uganda military chiefs discuss ties

Also in attendance are Rwanda's Defence Attaché to Uganda, Col Emmanuel Ruzindana and Brigadier General Emmanuel Shilling, Uganda's Defence Attaché to Rwanda.

During the meeting, both delegations assessed the progress made in implementing recommendations from the previous gathering, particularly in combating illegal cross-border activities and addressing other potential and emerging security threats.

Brig Gen Pascal Muhizi expressed appreciation to the UPDF delegation, noting that their presence in Rwanda is a clear testament to the shared commitment to maintaining strong and cordial relations between the two defence forces. He emphasised that the dedication of proximity commanders from both RDF and UPDF continues to be a cornerstone of regional security and cooperation.

Muhizi underlined that ensuring border security and regional stability is a shared responsibility, requiring joint and coordinated efforts rather than isolated actions. He noted that RDF and UPDF have demonstrated the effectiveness of collaborative military engagement through structured information sharing and coordinated tactical responses, founded on trust and mutual commitment.

Given the increasingly complex security landscape, he stressed the importance of adopting a proactive approach.

Maj Gen Paul Muhanguzi, the Commander of the UPDF 2nd Infantry Division and Head of the Ugandan Delegation, expressed sincere gratitude to RDF leadership, particularly the Commander of the RDF 5th Infantry Division and his team, for the warm welcome extended to the Ugandan delegation in Rwanda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Uganda Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muhanguzi stated: "As we pursue the prosperity of our border communities, we remain committed to the vision of our Heads of State and the guidance of our Chiefs of Defence Forces."

He acknowledged that significant progress has been achieved through these cross-border engagements, especially in intelligence and information sharing, coordinated security operations, joint command efforts, and the implementation of social initiatives benefiting local populations.

The delegation also paid a courtesy call on the leadership of Nyagatare District, where they were welcomed by Matsiko Gonzague, the Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development.

Matsiko commended the Proximity Commanders' Meeting, highlighting that it has enabled both countries to address shared border-related issues and foster stronger cooperation between communities across the border, particularly in the area of socio-economic development.

Nyagatare District shares a border with Ruhama District in Uganda.