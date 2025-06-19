South Africa: Gauteng Battles Rising Measles Cases - South African News Briefs - June 19, 2025

Gauteng Battles Rising Measles Cases

The Gauteng Department of Health has reported a continued rise in measles cases, with 181 confirmed infections since the start of the year, reports EWN. Most cases were reported in Tshwane, with Mamelodi and Winterveld marked as hotspots. Gauteng Health spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said that they have launched a vaccination campaign, including inter-facility immunisation, offering measles-rubella booster doses to all age groups, regardless of their vaccination history. Modiba said that the outbreak has revealed a concerning immunity gap in the province, particularly among children who are either not fully vaccinated or have never received the measles or rubella vaccine.

New Extradition Bid for Guptas

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) says it will submit a new extradition application to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Gupta brothers for additional State capture matters, reports EWN. This follows failed attempts to bring them back for the Estina dairy farm and Nulane cases. IDAC head Andrea Johnson told Parliament that, despite unanswered diplomatic efforts and uncertainty about why previous applications had failed, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA ) remains committed to justice. Johnson said that 12 diplomatic notes (notes verbales) to the UAE government to understand why previous applications have failed have been met with silence. NPA head Shamila Batohi said that while extradition is usually successful in other countries, the UAE remains a challenge.

Grade 11 Learner Stabbed at School Gate

A Grade 11 learner from Lethabong in Pretoria East was stabbed and killed by a schoolmate outside Lesedi Secondary School, reports EWN. The attacker, a matric pupil, had not attended school that day but waited for the victim at the gate. The injured student was taken to Lethabong Clinic, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police are currently investigating the incident.

