Rwanda: School Feeding Is a Shared Responsibility - Parents Must Do Their Part

The government's decision to increase funding for the national school feeding programme by 40 percent in the upcoming fiscal year deserves nothing but praise.

This bold move is more than a financial commitment; it is a clear indication that Rwanda recognises the undeniable link between nutrition and education.

By ensuring that children receive a decent meal while at school, the government has tackled one of the root causes of school dropout--hunger.

The results of this initiative have been remarkable. Dropout rates have fallen significantly since the programme was rolled out countrywide in 2019. Where once hunger forced many children to abandon their education prematurely, now thousands more are able to remain in class, focus on their studies, and build the foundation for a better future.

The positive impact extends beyond attendance; nourished children are healthier, more attentive, and better able to grasp the lessons that will shape their lives. This programme has proven to be one of the most effective tools government has deployed in the fight against poverty and illiteracy.

However, even as we commend the government for this necessary intervention, it is important to recognise that the responsibility of educating Rwanda's children cannot entirely rest on the shoulders of the state. Parents remain a critical part of this equation.

The danger is that some may interpret the government's gesture as permission to step back from their own obligations. This must not be allowed to happen.

Parents must not delegate their roles under the mistaken belief that government subsidies absolve them of responsibility. Even with the expanded school feeding programme, parental support remains essential to ensuring that no child is locked out of school simply because they cannot afford a decent meal.

Parents must continue to prioritise their children's education, ensure regular attendance, follow up on their academic progress, and where required, contribute to the sustainability of these school meal programmes.

Government subsidies are designed to lift the burden, not to replace parental duty. The state can provide the framework and resources, but the day-to-day support, encouragement, and care that children need to thrive in school come first and foremost from home.

Education is most successful when government and parents work hand in hand, each playing their part fully.

The expansion of the school feeding programme marks another important step on Rwanda's journey toward a more equitable and educated society. But this journey requires the active participation of all stakeholders.

The government has once again demonstrated its commitment. Now, parents must continue to honor theirs, ensuring that every Rwandan child not only remains in school but is fully supported to succeed.