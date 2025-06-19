Rwanda: Kigali's Smart Street-Cleaning Revolution Driven By Innovation and Dignity

Kigali's reputation as one of Africa's cleanest cities is getting a high-tech upgrade. In an effort to modernise the way the capital maintains its spotless streets, the City of Kigali has introduced a smart street-cleaning truck.

It is equipped with advanced technology to sweep and wash roads more efficiently - without replacing the human workers who have long been the backbone of the city's sanitation efforts.

The truck, which began operating this week, uses a combination of vacuum and pressure systems to clean tarmacked roads without raising dust.

It is designed to collect debris and dirt into an internal tank, which is later emptied automatically at designated waste points.

According to officials, this is just one of several steps the city is taking to adopt greener, technology-driven solutions in public service delivery.

"This is a truck purchased by the City of Kigali, equipped with modern technologies to sweep and scrub dirty tarmacked roads," said Emma Claudine Ntirenganya, head of Public Relations and Awareness at the City of Kigali.

Complementing, not replacing, human effort

The truck operates primarily at night, beginning at midnight when traffic has eased, allowing for a more efficient cleaning process.

Equipped with rotating brushes and suction systems, it focuses on roads where grime and scattered waste tend to accumulate, especially during peak hours.

But as Ntirenganya is quick to point out, the new system is not intended to replace the city's existing workforce of street cleaners.

Ntirenganya says the current street cleaning staff are not going anywhere. "This truck is meant to support their work, and they, in turn, will support it," she said.

Indeed, while the smart truck covers open tarmac and road surfaces, it does not handle flower beds, drainage ditches, or sidewalks. These areas will continue to rely on manual cleaning.

The truck also includes pressure hoses that can wash its own tires and exterior after operating in dirty areas, ensuring it does not carry filth into cleaner zones.

"We're building a complementary system where people and technology work hand in hand," Ntirenganya said.

From brooms to buttons: A cleaner's perspective

For street cleaning crews, the introduction of the truck is seen not as a threat, but as a welcome addition to their demanding work.

Odette Mukakizima, a street cleaner, told The New Times during an interview at her Kimironko workstation that the new technology helps workers feel recognised, valued, and supported.

"It's not every part of the road that can be cleaned by machines. But this kind of support means we don't have to struggle as much, especially with heavy debris," she said. "As long as we are still here, we'll do our part."

She noted that the smart truck could significantly reduce physical strain for workers, particularly those who suffer from recurring health issues related to manual street cleaning, such as back pain from heavy lifting and respiratory problems caused by prolonged exposure to dust.

A public health boost

Medical experts have long warned about the health risks faced by street cleaners and waste handlers -many of whom can spend hours exposed to dust, pollutants, and pathogens.

Dr. Kenneth Ruzindana, a consultant physician at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), said innovations like the smart cleaning truck are a step in the right direction.

"Reducing dust and airborne debris not only improves the health of the workers but also benefits pedestrians, commuters, and the general public," he said.

Dr. Ruzindana emphasised that while the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and regular medical check-ups remain vital safeguards for sanitation workers, the shift toward mechanisation offers a more sustainable solution for minimising health risks.

By reducing workers' direct exposure to dust, waste, and other hazardous materials, mechanised cleaning systems can help prevent common occupational illnesses such as bronchitis, dermatitis, and gastrointestinal infections.

"The fewer contaminants we release into the air, the healthier the city," he said.

A city thinking ahead

The smart truck is part of a broader initiative by the City of Kigali to integrate technology into urban management -particularly in sectors like waste collection, traffic control, and water management.

Recent efforts include the launch of a Smart Waste Management Pilot Project in partnership with the Ministry of ICT and Innovation and the Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA).

This pilot aims to install solar-powered smart waste bins that notify authorities when they are full, helping to reduce overflow and improve collection schedules.

But for Ntirenganya and her team, the introduction of the new cleaning truck is more than just a technological upgrade - it's a visible, tangible sign that innovation can enhance public services without displacing the people behind them.

To them, the smart truck represents progress that supports workers rather than replaces them - proving that technology can be used to serve communities while preserving jobs and improving working conditions.

"The idea is not to eliminate jobs, but to enhance how we deliver services to our people," she said.

As Kigali continues to grow and urbanise, the city is investing not only in modern technology but also in inclusive systems that prioritise both efficiency and human dignity.

These efforts aim to ensure that progress in urban cleanliness is achieved without compromising the well-being of the workers who keep the city running - making innovation a tool for empowerment, not exclusion.