Somalia: Major Aid Cuts Hit Somali Government Amid Election Uncertainty

19 June 2025
Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Government of Somalia has been dealt a major financial blow as key international donors, including the United States, reportedly suspend or reduce economic support amid growing concerns over the country's political direction and upcoming elections.

The aid cuts come at a time of mounting uncertainty, as Somalia edges closer to a critical election period marred by fears of unilateral decision-making and exclusionary tactics by the central government.

International funding, which has long served as a financial lifeline for Mogadishu, has significantly declined in recent years, but sources say the latest reductions are the most severe yet.

Federal MP Mohamed Dini criticized the current administration, accusing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of consolidating power and attempting to steer the electoral process in a one-sided manner.

"This is a direct consequence of the president trying to monopolize the future of the country," Dini said.

Analysts warn that continued aid suspensions could have a profound impact on the functioning of the Somali government, which relies heavily on foreign assistance to fund basic services, security operations, and institutional reforms.

The developments come as Somalia remains without a finalized and inclusive electoral framework, further fueling tensions and casting doubt on the credibility of the upcoming polls.

