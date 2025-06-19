Ethiopia, U.S. Eye Closer Ties in High-Level Meeting

ADDIS ABABA -- Ethiopia's Ambassador to the U.S., Binalf Andualem held his first official meeting with President Donald J. Trump at the White House.

The meeting is marking a key diplomatic engagement aimed at strengthening Ethiopia-U.S. relations.

Amb. Binalf received a formal diplomatic welcome, reflecting the deep-rooted and longstanding ties between the two nations. The meeting, which focused on mutual interests and regional cooperation, was described by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) as a positive step toward reinforcing future collaboration.

According to MoFA, the discussion covered a wide range of bilateral issues, including peace and security in the Horn of Africa (HoA), economic development, investment partnerships, and cooperation in education and technology transfer. Both sides expressed a shared interest in building on the existing relationship to address common challenges and seize emerging opportunities.

Amb. Binalf emphasized Ethiopia's ongoing reforms under the Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda and reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to strengthening democratic institutions, promoting regional stability, and attracting U.S. investment. He also conveyed the Ethiopian government's appreciation for the historic partnership between the two countries.

President Trump, for his part, acknowledged Ethiopia's role as a strategic partner in Africa and expressed interest in continued engagement, especially in promoting regional peace and economic opportunity.

MoFA noted that the meeting marks the start of a series of high-level engagements with U.S. policymakers, think tanks, and business leaders, aimed at reinvigorating ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation.

Ethiopia and the United States share a relationship that spans more than 120 years, grounded in mutual interests and people-to-people ties. The two nations have collaborated on issues ranging from counterterrorism and development assistance to humanitarian support and cultural exchange.

The Ambassador's visit is expected to pave the way for upcoming dialogue on trade facilitation, infrastructure development, and Diaspora engagement, as both sides look toward a more dynamic and mutually beneficial partnership.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 19 JUNE 2025