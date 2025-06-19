Ethiopia Joins Brics Health Talks, Backs Stronger Global Cooperation

19 June 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia reaffirmed its commitment to global health equity and stronger multilateral cooperation at the 15th BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting held in Brasília, Brazil.

Ethiopia's Ambassador to Brazil, Leulseged Tadese underscored the urgent need to build resilient health systems capable of withstanding future pandemics and emerging health threats.

He highlighted Ethiopia's progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 3, particularly its focus on achieving Universal Health Coverage through improved access to healthcare and strengthened primary care.

He also called for enhanced cooperation among BRICS and partner countries in capacity building, technology transfer, and knowledge exchange, stressing that collective action is essential for lasting health security.

The meeting concluded with a Joint Declaration, reaffirming participating countries' commitment to health resilience, closer collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), and inclusive approaches to global health development.

Ethiopia's involvement reflects its active role in international health diplomacy and South-South cooperation as it continues advancing its national health reforms.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 19 JUNE 2025

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.