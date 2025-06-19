Ethiopia Joins Brics Health Talks, Backs Stronger Global Cooperation

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia reaffirmed its commitment to global health equity and stronger multilateral cooperation at the 15th BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting held in Brasília, Brazil.

Ethiopia's Ambassador to Brazil, Leulseged Tadese underscored the urgent need to build resilient health systems capable of withstanding future pandemics and emerging health threats.

He highlighted Ethiopia's progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 3, particularly its focus on achieving Universal Health Coverage through improved access to healthcare and strengthened primary care.

He also called for enhanced cooperation among BRICS and partner countries in capacity building, technology transfer, and knowledge exchange, stressing that collective action is essential for lasting health security.

The meeting concluded with a Joint Declaration, reaffirming participating countries' commitment to health resilience, closer collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), and inclusive approaches to global health development.

Ethiopia's involvement reflects its active role in international health diplomacy and South-South cooperation as it continues advancing its national health reforms.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 19 JUNE 2025