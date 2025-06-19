Tanzania: President Samia Hassan Lays Accent On Tax

Simiyu — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed all councils across the country to enhance their efforts in collecting taxes and levies, emphasising the need for Tanzania to strengthen its financial independence and reduce reliance on donor funding.

Speaking at a public rally in Bariadi Town on the fourth day of her working tour of Simiyu Region yesterday, President Samia noted that although councils receive substantial funding from the central government, their contributions from internal revenue sources remain disproportionately low.

"Our councils receive a lot from the central government but contribute very little. Strengthening levy collection is crucial for our development to move forward," she said.

President Samia stressed that domestic resource mobilisation is essential in the face of global uncertainties, including conflicts and fluctuating fuel prices, which affect international funding and economic stability.

"The world is unpredictable, with ongoing conflicts and rising prices of essential commodities. This is why we must strengthen our internal revenue collection to finance our own development and reduce dependency," said President Samia.

This is not the first time the president has made such a call. In March this year, while opening the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Local Authorities of Tanzania (ALAT), she similarly urged councils to innovate and broaden their revenue base.

During her address in Bariadi yesterday, President Samia urged all economic stakeholders, including large and small business owners and livestock keepers to pay taxes and fees faithfully, as a civic duty contributing to national progress.