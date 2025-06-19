Kenya: Trade in Pigs Banned in Awendo As County Issues Swine Flu Alert

Migori — A swine flu outbreak has been reported in Awendo Town, Migori County.

The County Executive Committee Member for Livestock, Lucas Mosenda, said the town has been placed on high alert to prevent the spread of the flu from pigs to humans.

"There are quite a number of pigs roaming the town unattended, and that is dangerous," he said.

Mosenda announced a lockdown on the trade of pigs and pig products within the municipality.

He urged the public to adhere to the directive to assist the county government in containing the spread of the flu.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Mosenda said the county is working on modalities to round up all the roaming pigs in the town.

"Besides that, I am calling upon pig farmers in the town to take the first step in keeping their pigs away from the public eye," he added.

Mosenda warned that the county would be forced to cull all roaming pigs if other measures fail.

He also cautioned members of the public to avoid contact with dead pigs.

"Don't touch or consume dead pigs. The municipality of Awendo has been instructed to bury such animals immediately," he said.