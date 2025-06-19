Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Urges Commonwealth to Foster Resilience and Inclusive Trade

The President H.E. Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on Commonwealth nations to strengthen trade linkages and foster resilience amidst global economic challenges, as she officially opened the Third Commonwealth Trade Ministers Meeting (CTMM) and the inaugural Commonwealth Business Summit (CBS) in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Hosting the CTMM for the first time outside the United Kingdom, Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized the historic significance of the event for Namibia and the broader Commonwealth.

Reflecting on the Commonwealth's pivotal role in her nation's history, President Nandi-Ndaitwah noted its instrumental support during Namibia's liberation struggle and its assistance in establishing key government institutions post-independence.

She extended congratulations to Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the new Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat, hailing her as a "daughter of the African soil" whose leadership would build on predecessors' remarkable work.

The President highlighted the immense global influence of the Commonwealth, which represents one-third of the world's population, including one billion people from 27 African nations. She described it as "one of the powerful alliances globally, but a driving force for global peace, stability, and trade for sustainable development," reaffirming the collective ambition to grow intra-Commonwealth trade to over USD 2 trillion.

Nandi-Ndaitwah underscored that the meetings, themed "Fostering Resilience: Strengthening Intra-Commonwealth Trade and Investment Linkages," are convening at a critical juncture.

She described the current global landscape as navigating "unprecedented economic challenges reshaped by shifting alliances, adapting to climate disruptions, bridging the global divide, and responding to shifting geopolitical dynamics." Despite these, she stressed, the Commonwealth's strength "remains in our shared unity of purpose and prosperity."

The President outlined several key discussion areas on the agenda. She particularly noted the focus on sustainable energy transition, which aligns directly with Namibia's emerging energy and oil and gas sectors, presenting "untapped... new trade and investment opportunities" for the Commonwealth. Other crucial topics for deliberation, she added, include navigating the potential impact of trade wars and leveraging digital transformation for trade facilitation. She urged that the Commonwealth must "lead with foresight and unity, ensuring that no member state is left behind."

Nandi-Ndaitwah also strongly called for actionable solutions, especially on climate change, whose impacts disproportionately affect the Global South, women, and youth. She implored that the dialogue "should translate into practical, inclusive and sustainable solutions that respond to these realities and build climate resilient communities."

Commenting on the inaugural Commonwealth Business Summit, which began concurrently, Nandi-Ndaitwah praised its aim to strengthen public-private partnerships, unlock trade and investment opportunities, and catalyze solutions to shared challenges. She emphasized that the presence of business leaders "signifies the urgent need for strong public-private partnerships."

Nandi-Ndaitwah asserted the nation's readiness to build strategic partnerships by reaffirming Namibia's commitment. She highlighted Namibia's ongoing efforts to address its trade deficit, drive value addition, and adopt resilient supply chains. She further assured delegates of Namibia's "conducive environment for both investors and the private sector to conduct business," a fact she attributed to the country's peace, stability, and consistent democratic transitions.

Nandi-Ndaitwah concluded by pledging her administration's full support to initiatives driving socio-economic development across the Commonwealth and extended a warm invitation for delegates to explore Namibia beyond its capital, wishing them "fruitful deliberations."