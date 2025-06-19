Algeria: Presidency's Communications Directorate Denies Any President's Interview With Foreign Media Outlets

Algiers — The communications directorate of the presidency of the Republic has denied that the president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, gave any interview to foreign media, as reported by many social media networks.

"Over the last few hours, a number of social network accounts have been reporting information to the effect that the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is said to have given an interview to French newspapers. This alleged interview was picked up by several electronic media websites, when in fact it was a pure invention, fabricated by hostile social media accounts using photomontage to mislead public opinion, both nationally and internationally," the presidency's communications directorate of the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"The communications directorate of the presidency of the Republic formally denies any President's interview with foreign media outlets. It strongly condemns these scandalous and immoral practices made possible by new information and communication technologies, used by lying mercenaries operating from the shadows of their screens."

The directorate calls on "media professionals, in Algeria and abroad, to be rigorous and check the authenticity of such information with their official sources."