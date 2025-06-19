Kenya: High Court Halts National Olympic Committee Polls After Petition By Mudibo

19 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19, 2025 - The High Court in Nairobi has suspended the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) elections that were scheduled for Thursday morning.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Reuben Nyakundi, the court said the polls stand suspended pending the hearing of an application by Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) chair Andrew Mudibo.

"In the alternative, pending hearing and determination of the application a temporary injunction do issue suspending the NOCK Executive Committee Election scheduled to take place on 19.6.2025," Nyakundi said.

The ruling is the latest twist in a longwinding boardroom battle for the leadership of the local Olympics governing body, which reached a crescendo on April 23.

The elections, initially scheduled for that day, were shelved after four federations failed to agree on the officials who would vote for each one of them.

They include(d) Kenya Triathlon Federation (KTF), Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) and Taekwondo Federation of Kenya (TFK).

The run-up to this week's polls has been characterised by battles along court corridors as well as the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT).

On Wednesday evening, just a day to the D-day, SDT ruled that Mudibo -- who is vying for the secretary general's post -- was irregularly nominated for the position.

This is because his parent federation, KTTA, was not a duly registered sports organization under the Sports Act, 2013, as at the time of its participation in the NOC-K electoral process.

Going by the events of Thursday morning, it would seem that Mudibo is not ready to throw in the towel yet.

