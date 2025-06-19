Namibia: Swapo Wins By Landslide in Kabbe South By-Elections

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Wednesday announced that Kabbe South's new councillor is Kamwi Sezuni of Swapo.

Kamwi got 1 356 votes out of 1 559 cast on 17 June in the regional constituency by-election.

The by-election was necessitated after some councillors were sworn in as members of parliament in March.

Sitali Shamwazi of the Independent Patriots for Change got 203 votes.

This victory has Swapo winning the by-elections in four out of five constituencies.

Swapo lost in the Sesfontein constituency in the Kunene region, where the United Democratic Front's Uitani //Hoeb got 1 368 votes out of 3 307 cast.

Swapo was, however, able to make its mark at Kamanjab, Otjiwarongo and Grootfontein.

The delay in Kabbe South by-election results was caused by flooding at the local collation centre, ECN spokesperson De Wet Siluka said.

This required the ECN team and materials to be transported by helicopter.

"It must be understood that the Kabbe South constituency is a flood-prone area, and we had to use the assistance of the Namibian Defence Force to reach different polling stations after counting the votes to be taken to the collection centre," he said.

There were about 33 polling stations in the constituency.