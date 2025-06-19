South Africa: Kyalami Track Gets R180-Million Upgrade to Bring F1 Back

Kyalami's owner is spending R180-million to meet Formula 1 rules and needs government help to finish the plan.

South Africa is competing with Morocco and Rwanda to host the first Formula 1 race in Africa in over 30 years.

The Kyalami racetrack is getting a R180-million upgrade as South Africa tries to bring Formula 1 back after more than 30 years.

Track owner Toby Venter wants Kyalami to meet international standards. That includes safer barriers and better places for fans. He hired a British company called Apex Circuit Design to help with the changes.

"We've committed to making Kyalami F1-ready," said Venter. "If we move fast and get a race, that will help pay for everything."

The upgrade will take about three months if done all at once. The goal is to get the track approved by Formula 1's world body, called the FIA.

South Africa is in a race with Morocco and Rwanda to host the first Formula 1 Grand Prix in Africa in decades. Other cities like Cape Town also want to host, but the government has not said which one it will support.

Venter bought Kyalami in 2014. He said the plan needs support from the state. A race promoter is ready, and they are talking to sponsors to raise R900-million to pay for the hosting fee.

"The government must get involved for this to happen," Venter said. "Someone still needs to pay the entry fee."

Formula 1 is one of the biggest sports in the world. Last year, it made over $3.4-billion and was watched by 1.6-billion people.