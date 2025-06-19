Rwanda: An Island National Park Should Work With Communities, Not Around Them

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has announced plans to establish a national park on the country's islands, which undoubtedly marks a visionary step toward safeguarding biodiversity while promoting sustainable development. This initiative demonstrates Rwanda's ongoing commitment to environmental protection, eco-tourism, and inclusive growth.

Rwanda's islands, particularly those scattered across Lake Kivu and other inland lakes, harbor unique ecosystems that are home to rare bird species, endemic plants, and rich aquatic life. By designating these areas as protected, RDB is ensuring that this delicate biodiversity is preserved for future generations while creating new avenues for eco-conscious tourism.

Beyond conservation, the establishment of a national park on the islands is a powerful opportunity to uplift local communities. It has the potential to create jobs in tourism, hospitality, transport, and conservation, as well as open up markets for local arts, crafts, and agricultural products. When planned inclusively, national parks can become engines of prosperity and pride for surrounding communities.

As this ambitious project unfolds, it is vital that residents of the islands and nearby areas are placed at the heart of the initiative. They should be prioritized in employment opportunities, training programs, and tourism-related enterprises. Their traditional knowledge and cultural heritage must also be integrated into the park's identity and operations.

Policymakers, conservationists, and private sector partners should also ensure that the people who have lived in harmony with these ecosystems for generations are the primary beneficiaries. The success of this park depends not just on preserving nature, but on empowering the people who call it home. Let this new park be a model of conservation that works with communities, not around them.