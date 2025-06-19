Rwanda: From Vulnerability to Visibility - The Children Thriving At the Sherrie Silver Foundation

On a lively Saturday morning in Nyamirambo, the Sherrie Silver Foundation bursts with energy as children gather for their routine dance classes. The atmosphere is filled with music, laughter, and a sense of purpose.

This community-based centre, founded by award-winning choreographer Sherrie Silver, provides a safe and nurturing space for children - from toddlers to teenagers - offering not just dance lessons, but structured care tailored to their individual needs.

During our visit, after speaking with some of the children and their parents, we witnessed a powerful performance that reflected both their talent and the transformative impact the Foundation has had on their lives.

Inside a modest building tucked into the usually busy Kigali neighbourhood, over 700 children and teenagers come to learn, rehearse, and grow. In one room, a group of young performers practices a dance routine, their footsteps echoing against the walls.

Nearby, others wait patiently for their turn in singing, drumming, or English lessons. This is more than an arts centre - it is a refuge and a launching pad for Rwanda's youth, especially those from families with limited means.

Founded by choreographer and creative director Sherrie Silver, the foundation was born out of a desire to create opportunities that Silver herself saw that many aspiring talents in Rwanda lacked.

It offers training in dance, music, acting, and language skills, alongside educational support and healthcare. But its impact reaches far beyond the stage and the classroom.

Mugisha's second chance

For 16-year-old Ben Mugisha, the Foundation was quite literally life-saving. "Before joining, I was often on the street," he says. "My parents had separated. I had to find food however I could."

Mugisha encountered the Foundation through a community event. "They were recruiting, and I was lucky to be selected," he says. "Since then, they've helped me with everything--from meals to music to education."

He has discovered new passions he didn't even know he had, like drumming and performing. Today, he dreams of becoming a celebrated singer like Bruce Melodie. "I no longer go on the streets," he says, simply. "This place changed my life."

Mugisha's story echoes through the testimonies of many young people whose paths were redirected by the Foundation--from the fringes of survival to discovering hope, talent, and purpose, albeit from scratch.

For some youth, the Foundation has been more than an arts school - it has been a refuge.

Like Mugisha, Theophis Iranzi, 15, joined as a dancer but has since added rapping, acrobatics, and comedy to his skills. "They treat us like their own kids," he says. "And they make sure we grow -- not just artistically, but personally."

Iranzi has traveled internationally and performed alongside Kendrick Lamar, Diamond Platinumz, Black Sherif. "We balance school and dance. Saturdays are for dancing, but we study too."

Today, he juggles school with being a dancer, rapper, acrobat, and comedian. "I even danced with Kendrick Lamar," he says in awe.

"They helped me travel to Zanzibar where I met Diamond Platinumz and many other artistes. They support us like their own children."

A mother's hope realised

Julienne Mukarukundo lives in Kagugu, in Gasabo District. She is a tailor and mother of three. One of her children joined the Foundation in October 2024, drawn by a love of singing nurtured in church choirs.

For Mukarukundo, the Foundation has changed her family's life in ways she never expected. "From the moment she joined, she was so excited," Mukarukundo says. "She started getting recognition as an artiste. And now, people even recognise me as her mother."

Her daughter's transformation goes beyond applause. "We couldn't have afforded a passport for her," she adds quietly.

"Now she has one, and she's able to travel as an artiste. The Foundation even supports her education and provides the supplies she needs."

For families like hers, where life can feel like an endless struggle, the Foundation's support provides both relief and hope. "We live paycheck to paycheck," Mukarukundo says. "The Foundation has become part of our family."

From accidental start to global dreams

Denzel Regis Isibo is a senior one student and a member of the Foundation. His journey began unexpectedly. "A friend who was already part of the Foundation told Sherrie about me," he recalls.

He was invited to audition for a project with Giants of Africa, where he performed in front of President Paul Kagame - a moment that changed everything.

"I joined wanting to dance," he says. "But they asked me to try singing. At first, I wasn't good. But I practiced every day and improved."

His growth has gone beyond the artistic. "Your spot here isn't guaranteed," Denzel explains. "You have to work for it. That taught me discipline."

Today, he is literally one of the faces of the Sherrie Silver Foundation. Among many memorable experiences, his first flight stands out.

"We went to Switzerland and France. I met artistes like Ghanaian singer King Promise and Nigerian artiste Ruger. I even met local artiste Chris Eazy - someone I had only ever posted about before. It felt unreal."

Denzel's dream is clear: to become a global artist, known across Africa and beyond. "In the classroom, I'm a student. On stage, I give it everything," he says.

Balancing talent and education

For fifteen-year-old Naomi Masengesho, the Foundation was the chance to finally develop a talent she had long wished to pursue. "Before, I wanted to sing but lacked support," she says. Today, she performs regularly while studying.

"At the Foundation, we're taught to balance school and talent," Masengesho says. "They push us to do well in both."

Her growth has opened doors to meet well-known Rwandan artistes like Element, Alyn Sano, and Bruce Melodie, and to perform at major venues, including the Kigali Convention Centre.

Yet, her first large performance with Sherrie Silver remains a vivid memory.

There was a huge crowd at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM)," she says. "I was nervous, but I felt proud afterward. Now people recognise me, and that gives me confidence."

Masengesho has a message for other young people facing hardship: "Don't turn to drugs or bad habits. Believe in yourself and show your talent."

Families finding support

For many parents, the Foundation arrives during times of uncertainty or hardship. Diane Nyiramana, a single mother living in Kacyiru, struggled to provide for her son, Denzel, before he joined the programme. "I had no stable income and worried he wouldn't finish school," she says.

Thanks to the Foundation, Denzel was placed in a private school, and the team stays in regular contact with his teachers to monitor his progress. "I was worried the arts might distract him, but they take education very seriously," Nyiramana explains. "Now, I have hope for his future."

Joseph Ngabonziza, a father from Nyarugenge, saw his son Iranzi struggle to adjust after moving from the countryside. "He started falling in with a difficult crowd," Ngabonziza shares. "The Foundation came just in time. Now he's back in school and focused."

Silver expresses deep gratitude for the trust parents and guardians place in the Foundation by entrusting their children's care to her.

"Honestly, I think they can feel how much we love their children. When we travel, I worry about every detail: Are the children okay? Are they eating well?" she says, recalling a particular incident. "Once, the children were in Nigeria, the AC wasn't working. I was in Abu Dhabi on another job, but I called immediately and told them to change hotels. That's how much I care."

The founder's vision and challenges

Sherrie Silver established her Foundation to give children in Rwanda the opportunities she had growing up in the UK - a place where creative talent is nurtured alongside education and well-being.

"I wanted to create this kind of space - having the opportunity to attend a theatre school called Stage Coach in London, as well as a performing arts academy," she says. "A place where dance and music aren't just hobbies, but real career paths."

Despite its passion and purpose, the Foundation faces significant challenges. Space is limited, funding is tight, and many children arrive carrying deep emotional wounds.

"Some walk two or three hours just to get here," Silver explains. "We don't have a bus yet, and most of the funding has come from our own pockets."

Her vision is to build Rwanda's first creative art development centre and theatre, and gain government support to help grow the sector.

"Dance is a career. Music is a real career," she emphasises. "We want the government and others to see that this work truly matters."

Healing the wounds of neglect

Silver highlights the emotional struggles many children face due to a lack of consistent parental involvement. Issues like neglect and abandonment leave lasting scars that can't be addressed by arts education alone.

"Healing requires time, empathy, and consistent care," she explains. "One of the most essential, and difficult - parts of our mission is helping children learn to love and value themselves."

Though the journey is demanding, the transformation in the children's lives is deeply rewarding. "The progress we see makes every effort worthwhile," she says.

Silver continues to advocate for greater awareness and support, reminding communities that healing starts with compassion, and that every child deserves to feel seen, supported, and valued.

Financial constraints remain a major hurdle. "We once had a therapist volunteer," she recalls, "but then they sent us a bill for Rwf6 million. It made us question their intentions. We do what we can with the little we have."

More than art: A chance to believe

The stories shared by children and parents reflect a foundation that is more than a training centre. It is a place of belonging, growth, and new possibilities.

"It's about believing in yourself, even when life is difficult," Masengesho says.

For Denzel, the Foundation has rewritten the script for his future. "In the classroom, I'm a student. On stage, I give it my all. And that's all thanks to what I learned here."

To fellow young people, especially children going through difficulties, his message is simple: Keep pushing. Never give up. Do not listen to haters - just do what you love.

For Denzel and others, Sherrie Silver is more than a mentor. "She's like a second mom to me. She's the one who took me on a plane for the first time, introduced me to big names, discovered my talent, and believed in me when I didn't. I'm forever thankful to her," he says, echoing the message of other children supported by the Foundation.

In the end, perhaps the most important thing the Foundation offers isn't just training or opportunity--but the ability for a child to say, "I matter."