Zimbabwe: City to City Promises Fireworks As Young Stars Brace for HICC Spotlight

19 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

PREPARATIONS for the City to City concert, slated for 28 June at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), are well on course, with interest heightening, organisers have said.

After successful concerts across the country, the City to City show is on its final leg in Harare, with several musicians expected to perform.

Freeman, Master H, Tammy Moyo, Killer T, Enzo Ishall, Nisha Ts, and Chillmaster complete the line-up of performers for the end-of-the-month show, which is being held in conjunction with Gateway Stream.

Gateway Stream Media manager Elton Kurima said the event has garnered significant interest.

"There has been a fair uptake in terms of ticket sales. The fans have accepted that we have a good gig coming up, and the tickets are moving quite well. As for the preparations for the show, they are 90% done. All service providers have been engaged. Preparations are going as planned, so I can say we are 90% ready for the event," said Kurima in a statement.

The City to City show is a test of character for young musicians to stake a claim by pulling in big numbers at the hard-to-fill HICC.

Contemporary musician Tammy Moyo hailed the event for giving an opportunity to young and fresh artists.

"I feel honoured, joyful, and privileged to be part of this incredible line-up for the City to City concerts. Everyone performing has put in their all, and I believe this is going to be a game-changer.

"It is fantastic to see new faces, including mine, young talent on the rise, which is truly exciting. As a female headlining such a major show, I am proud to be paving the way for other young women in the creative industry. I am thrilled to be part of this line-up and hope to inspire others," said Moyo.

