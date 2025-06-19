Malawi: Pressure Mounts On MEC Bosses - Citizens Demand Mtalimanja, Mpesi Resign Over Electoral Compromise

A storm is brewing at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) as growing public anger has birthed yet another call for accountability -- this time with a direct demand: Justice Anabel Mtalimanja and Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi must go.

A newly-formed watchdog, Citizens for Credible Elections, has notified the Lilongwe District Council of its intention to hold nationwide peaceful demonstrations on Thursday, 26th June 2025. The goal? To forcibly push out the embattled MEC chairperson and her chief elections officer over what the group calls "partisan and compromised conduct" ahead of the highly anticipated September elections.

"This Commission can no longer be trusted with the mandate of delivering a free, fair and credible election," fumed Sylvester Namiwa, the group's coordinator. "Their refusal to allow an independent audit of the Election Management System, while clinging to the controversial Smartmatic-supplied devices, is blatant proof of their partisan motives. They must resign before they plunge this country into chaos."

The warning from Namiwa comes amid growing mistrust in MEC's neutrality, with electoral stakeholders, opposition parties, and civil society groups increasingly questioning the commission's decisions -- many of which seem to tilt in favour of the ruling elite.

Despite the rising uproar, the Lilongwe District Council appears to be dragging its feet, confirming only that the letter was received but cautioning that "receipt is not a guarantee" and that a stakeholders meeting would be convened "soon."

To the critics, that response is typical of the bureaucratic dodging that enables election rigging, and signals what many fear is a state-sponsored effort to protect a discredited commission.

Meanwhile, MEC has resorted to a public relations blitz -- organising media briefings and cosy interviews on friendly stations like Zodiak -- in a desperate attempt to spin the narrative and suppress mounting calls for transparency and reform.

But for many Malawians, no amount of radio talk shows or staged pressers can hide the rot festering inside the commission.

"The issue is no longer about electoral preparedness -- it's about the credibility of those steering the process," said a political analyst who wished to remain anonymous. "If Mtalimanja and Mpesi had any integrity left, they would step aside and allow a credible team to restore public confidence in the electoral process."

As 26th June approaches, all eyes are now on MEC -- and the question on every citizen's mind is simple: Will they listen to the people, or wait for the streets to speak louder?