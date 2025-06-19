Malawi: Top MCP Officials Accused of Implicating Vitumbiko Mumba in Mzuzu Demos - - Press Briefing Set for Today

A press briefing expected today -- reportedly organised by vendors behind Wednesday's protests in Mzuzu -- is at the centre of a shocking political scheme. According to multiple Malawi Congress Party (MCP) insiders, the briefing is part of a plan allegedly orchestrated by senior MCP officials to falsely accuse Vitumbiko Mumba of sponsoring violence during the demonstrations.

Sources reveal that top government ministers planned and financed the protests under the guise of anger over rising prices. However, the real goal, they say, was to tarnish the image of Mumba, who recently resigned from the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

After staging the protests, the same officials are alleged to have hired machete-wielding thugs to violently disrupt the demonstrations. These individuals were not from Mzuzu but were reportedly brought in from Dowa, Lilongwe, and Ntchisi. They were told that Mumba had paid them to stop the protests -- when in reality, it was senior party officials who financed their transport, meals, and weapons.

Three top MCP officials have been named in connection with the plot: Local Government Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, and Homeland Security Minister Ezekiel Ching'oma. Nyasa Times has not not independently verified these allegations.

Today's press briefing, insiders say, is being orchestrated by the same group. The plan is to have some of the vendors -- including those allegedly involved in the violence -- publicly accuse Mumba of being behind the attacks. These individuals have reportedly been coached on what to say and promised protection along with small cash incentives for their statements.

According to one party insider, the event is "not a genuine press conference" but rather a carefully scripted drama meant to protect the real masterminds and eliminate Mumba as a political threat.

Meanwhile, critics argue that the reason police have failed to make arrests over the politically driven violence is because top MCP figures are involved. Despite promises made at the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) Conference in Blantyre to arrest those behind the spate of politically induced violence in the country; no action has been taken. Even the Mzuzu demonstrations, where violence was paramount, police has not yet taken action.

Inspector General Merlyne Yolamu had pledged accountability for political violence -- yet the silence from the Malawi Police Service has drawn widespread criticism. Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson Gift Trapence recently questioned why no arrests had been made, accusing the police of shielding politically connected individuals instead of upholding the law.

To many observers, the entire episode highlights a disturbing trend in Malawian politics -- where violence is premeditated, the poor are exploited, and the powerful escape accountability.

Attempts to reach Mumba were unsuccessful, but sources close to him say he is fully aware of the scheme and is allowing the truth to unfold on its own.

"This is more than a smear campaign -- it's a betrayal of what the party stands for," said one angry MCP NEC member. "If we start using pangas and lies to silence our own people, then we've lost our way -- both as a party and as a nation."