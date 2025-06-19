Africa: El-Shenawy Urges Al Ahly to 'Raise the Level', Targets Palmeiras Scalp

Mohamed El-Shenawy says Al Ahly must show sharper concentration and "win, not draw" when they face Palmeiras in Thursday's pivotal Club World Cup group match in New Jersey.

The captain's late heroics preserved a 0-0 stalemate against Inter Miami on matchday one, the Egypt international clawing Lionel Messi's stoppage-time effort out of the humid Florida night.

Yet the 35-year-old believes a single point is only a platform, not a prize.

"We will enter the Palmeiras match with high concentration, and we seek to please Al-Ahly fans," he said.

"The players know the importance of the match. Our goal is to win, not draw. We must focus on the small details."

El-Shenawy, who described duelling the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as "a dream", explained how anticipation rather than reflexes saved the day in Miami.

"When you play against Messi you consider all possibilities," he said.

"I did not expect him to shoot from that angle, but God helped me to stop the ball."

That moment of foresight typifies the approach Al Ahly will need against a Palmeiras side who peppered Porto with 17 shots yet could not break the deadlock.

Rising star Estevão, bound for Chelsea next year, provides a fresh threat the Egyptians know well after two previous Club World Cup meetings with the Verdão.

While Palmeiras have trained at full strength, José Ribeiro's squad must cope without injured trio Emam Ashour, Taher Mohamed Taher and Ahmed Nabil Kouka.

El-Shenawy revealed the group have turned to practical measures to offset an unusual 12:00 local kick-off (19:00 Cairo).

"We're not used to playing at noon," he admitted.

"We've been waking up early for two days to get used to the time and atmosphere. All the players are ready."

Al Ahly's previous encounters with the Brazilians produced one famous victory and one narrow defeat, both coloured by international-call-up absences. El-Shenawy expects another intense contest.

"In the first match, when we won, we were better prepared; in the second we had players away at AFCON," he said.

"This one will be difficult and intense, but we want to win."

Nearly 40,000 Egyptian expatriates jammed Times Square before the Inter Miami opener, a sight El-Shenawy says lifted the squad.

"When fans attend, it's a positive thing. In the Palmeiras match there will be a large presence from both sides. God willing, we will make the fans happy here and in Egypt."

With Group A perfectly poised after three goalless draws, victory for either team would leave them a point away from the last 16.

El-Shenawy's message is clear: "We have turned the page on Miami--now it is time for a result."