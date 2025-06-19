Liberia: Jubilee Praise Ministries to Honor Special Liberians

Jubilee Praise and Worship Center Liberty Ministries located in Duazon, Margibi County, has announced plans to hold a special honoring ceremony aimed at recognizing distinguished personalities within Liberian society.

The event, according to a release issued on Wednesday, June 18, , underscores the church's commitment to honoring individuals whose dedication and services have significantly benefited the church, community, and the nation at large.

The ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, June 22, 2025, at the Jubilee Praise and Worship Center Liberty Ministries in Duarzon, Margibi County, is organized by the Men Department.

The event is part of Father's Day celebration aimed at fostering a culture of appreciation and encouragement, inspiring others to follow the dedication of the honorees.

It will bring together several members of Jubilee Praise and Worship Center Liberty Ministries and other well wishers.

According to the Apostle in charge of the Jubilee Praise and Worship Center Liberty Ministries in Duazon who is also the National and International Mission Director of the Jubilee Commission, those honorees are all eminent citizens of Liberia who have impacted the Liberian society positively and the church will not let their contributions go unnoticed. Apostle Prince Crawford said those individuals were identified based on merit.

Proceeds from the program will go towards development projects and other initiatives supported by the Jubilee Praise and Worship Center Liberty Ministries.

This program aligns with the church's broader mission to promote spiritual growth, social responsibility, and national development, reaffirming its role as a pillar of positive change in Liberia.

Also speaking, Rev. Francis Wantoe, Resident Pastor of the church, emphasized the importance of honouring those who serve selflessly. "These individuals are the backbone of our society. Their sacrifices and steadfast commitment inspire us all to work towards a better Liberia," he stated.

Some of the honorees are: Rev. Dr. Tailey W. Garley President and Founder of Faith University and Light Academy Model School System located in Schiefflin Township, Lower Margibi County, Hon. Anthony Cassell Kuoh Sr, CEO NEEV LIBERIA Mold, Hon. James K. Mulbah- Port Manager, Roberts International Air Port / LAA, Hon. James S. Lomol - Deputy Port Manager, Roberts International Air Port / LAA, SSG. Wallace S. Bombo Armed Forces of Liberia, Waddell Kwabo, President Men Department Jubilee Central Church, Hon. Ernest Hallowanger - Eminent citizen, Duazon Community.

Others are Hon. Anthony Brown, Eminent citizen Duazon Community, Jeston Bono, Chief executive officer (CEO) Elsin Transport & Logistics, Hon. Yohn Voker, National Port Authority and Hon. Emmmanuel Pello,Chief executive officer (CEO), Greatman Electronic Hub among others.