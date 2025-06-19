Liberia, China Deepen Cooperation Through Mine Rescue Initiative

In a powerful show of international solidarity, Liberia and the People's Republic of China have reaffirmed and deepened their longstanding bilateral cooperation through a new initiative focused on mine safety and rescue operations.

The move comes as Liberia's Assistant Minister for Mines, Carlos E. Tingban, Sr., delivered a keynote address at the official opening of the Technical Training Course on Mine Rescue for Belt and Road Countries, hosted by China's Ministry of Emergency Management and the International Exchange and Cooperation Center in Beijing on June 17, 2025.

"This training is not just another technical workshop--it is a declaration that human lives, especially those of our miners, must come before profit," Minister Tingban told an audience of diplomats, engineers, trainers, and officials from across Asia and Africa.

"Liberia stands here today not just as a participant, but as a partner--committed to fostering a humane, just, and safe mining industry."

The training course is part of China's broader Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which, since its launch in 2013, has delivered transformative investments in infrastructure, trade, agriculture, energy, and now human capital development. This latest chapter in BRI cooperation focuses on knowledge transfer, technical training, and emergency response preparedness--areas vital to protecting workers in the high-risk mining sector.

"The Belt and Road Initiative truly connects continents, not just through roads and ports, but through values," said Tingban. "This course proves that the BRI is equally concerned about worker safety as it is about economic growth."

Tingban emphasized that the Liberia-China partnership remains grounded in mutual respect, sovereign collaboration, and shared prosperity. He said that unlike extractive or dependency-based relationships, China's cooperation with Liberia is rooted in solidarity and sustainable progress.

"Our friendship with China is a principled one--not based on dependency, but built on sovereign partnership," he said.

"From healthcare to infrastructure, and now to mine rescue, the Chinese people have walked with us every step of the way. And for this, we are deeply grateful."

He praised recent Chinese support for a comprehensive national mineral resources survey in Liberia, which has uncovered significant new mineral occurrences that are expected to attract fresh investments and bolster local development.

"The discovery of these mineral deposits is a testament to what true cooperation can produce," Tingban noted. "But we must ensure that their extraction is done responsibly, with the lives and dignity of workers at the center."

The Assistant Minister used the platform to underscore the urgency of improving mine safety in Liberia. He painted a sobering picture of the conditions faced by artisanal and small-scale miners (ASMs) across the country--most of whom operate in dangerous, unregulated environments with minimal protective gear or training.

"Too many of our miners work with no safety equipment, no knowledge of emergency protocols, and no protection from toxic materials like mercury and cyanide," he said. "We cannot afford to ignore this reality any longer."

He said the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and appointed Mines and Energy Minister Wilmot J.M. Paye is taking decisive steps to address these issues. Among the reforms underway are crackdowns on illicit mining, mandatory use of PPE for all mine workers, improved regulatory enforcement and monitoring, community awareness campaigns, and enhanced emergency preparedness and response systems.

"We are not just reacting to a crisis," he declared. "We are building a proactive, sustainable framework for worker safety--one that will outlast this administration."

However, he acknowledged that domestic reforms alone are not enough. He described the Beijing training course as "morally essential" and a "catalyst for international cooperation in saving lives."

"This course represents a turning point in how we view mining--not merely as a source of income, but as a sector that must reflect our highest moral standards," he said.

Tingban extended heartfelt thanks to the trainers, rescuers, and technical experts leading the course, hailing them as "heroes of the working class" and "defenders of life and labor."

"The courage you've shown to be here is admirable," he said. "May the knowledge gained serve as a shield of safety and empowerment for miners everywhere."

He also called for a broader paradigm shift in the global extractive sector, stating that worker safety should no longer be a secondary concern.

"A mine that cannot protect its workers is a mine that must be transformed--or shut down," Tingban warned. "In this new era, we must build wealth that uplifts--not exploits--our people."

Closing his remarks, Tingban emphasized that the Liberia-China mine rescue partnership is a symbol of what responsible development looks like--one centered on people, safety, and long-term impact.

"This training proves that multilateralism is alive and meaningful," he concluded.

"May this initiative stand as a beacon of what's possible when countries unite under the banner of peace, cooperation, and shared humanity."

The training course, which runs over several weeks, is expected to provide participating nations with technical skills in mine rescue operations, emergency drills, underground navigation, hazard detection, and safety equipment use. Liberia is expected to use the lessons learned to roll out a Mine Rescue Task Force in the coming months, in collaboration with local authorities and mining companies.