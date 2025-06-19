Uganda: Centenary Renews Commitment to Masaza Cup With Shs200 M Sponsorship

Centenary Bank has recommitted its support towards the 2025 edition of the prestigious Masaza cup with a contribution worth shs200 million.

The recommitment is in line with keeping the bank's 2023 pledge to support the tournament with shs 600 million over a three-year period.

The Masaza Cup, an annual football tournament organized by the Buganda Kingdom since 2004 brings together 18 counties (Masaza) to compete, promoting unity, cultural pride and the discovery of emerging young football talent.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Fabian Kasi, the Managing Director of Centenary Bank emphasized

the bank's enduring commitment to sportsmanship and Buganda Kingdom, as well as dedication to empowering youth and communities through initiatives like the Masaza Cup.

"As a Bank, we are proud to be associated with Buganda kingdom and particularly the Masaza

Cup. Our support for this tournament has lasted for more than 12 years and is still counting. It

stems from our values that align with those of the Buganda Kingdom: community empowerment,

unity, and transformation," Kasi said.

"We have established a robust portfolio of strategic initiatives and partnerships with the Buganda Kingdom, underscoring our commitment to cultural heritage, community development,

and sustainability. Our bank holds an extensive network of branches in the Central region which boasts our commitment to serving the financial needs of individuals, institutions and businesses.," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Company Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom thanked Centenary Bank for its continued support towards the tournament which is an avenue for young talents to display their talent on a recognized platform.

"The Masaza tournament thrives because of partners like Centenary Bank whose contributions

enable us to provide a platform for young talent to shine. This contribution to the tournament is a

testament to their belief in youth empowerment and cultural unity. I therefore urge our people to

remain loyal to such corporate partners of the kingdom's initiatives," the Katikkiro said.

He further encouraged the youth to view sports as viable career path and to always take opportunities such as the Masaza Cup seriously.

This year's Masaza Cup will kick off on Saturday June, 21, 2025 where last year's winners,

Buddu will face Gomba in the official opening match.