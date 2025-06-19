Uganda: Kyanyinihuri II Residents Cry Out Over Water Scarcity, Poor Roads

Residents of Kyanyinihuri II Village in Nyabbani Parish, Nyabbani Subcounty, Kitagwenda District have decried the persistent lack of clean water and poor road infrastructure, which they say have greatly hindered development in their area.

During a Wednesday local council meeting chaired by Local Council (LCI ) Chairperson Ramanzani Namara, who is also an aspiring district councillor for Nyabbani Subcounty, residents expressed frustration over the government's failure to extend basic services to their community.

"We feel forgotten. It's as if the government does not consider us Ugandans. Our children walk long distances in search of clean water, and the roads are in terrible condition," one of the residents lamented during the meeting.

Namara acknowledged the challenges facing the community and pledged to advocate for improved service delivery if elected.

"Water scarcity and poor roads are major issues in our village. As someone who understands these challenges, I am ready to work towards solutions that will uplift Kyanyinihuri II and Nyabbani Subcounty as a whole," he said.

Residents revealed that the only shallow well available is shared between two villages, forcing families to walk for miles daily just to fetch water.

The situation has been worsened by the poor road network, making transportation of goods and access to services even more difficult.

Patrick Mucuguzi, the current LC I Chairperson of Kyanyinihuri II, called on government officials to intervene. "We urgently need help. Our people are suffering because of the lack of essential services.

We appeal to the government to consider the plight of our village and come to our rescue," he pleaded.

The community now hopes their concerns will reach the relevant authorities and that tangible action will be taken to address their long-standing challenges.