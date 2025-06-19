Uganda: Kyanyinihuri II Residents Cry Out Over Water Scarcity, Poor Roads

19 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ivan Mugisha

Residents of Kyanyinihuri II Village in Nyabbani Parish, Nyabbani Subcounty, Kitagwenda District have decried the persistent lack of clean water and poor road infrastructure, which they say have greatly hindered development in their area.

During a Wednesday local council meeting chaired by Local Council (LCI ) Chairperson Ramanzani Namara, who is also an aspiring district councillor for Nyabbani Subcounty, residents expressed frustration over the government's failure to extend basic services to their community.

"We feel forgotten. It's as if the government does not consider us Ugandans. Our children walk long distances in search of clean water, and the roads are in terrible condition," one of the residents lamented during the meeting.

Namara acknowledged the challenges facing the community and pledged to advocate for improved service delivery if elected.

"Water scarcity and poor roads are major issues in our village. As someone who understands these challenges, I am ready to work towards solutions that will uplift Kyanyinihuri II and Nyabbani Subcounty as a whole," he said.

Residents revealed that the only shallow well available is shared between two villages, forcing families to walk for miles daily just to fetch water.

The situation has been worsened by the poor road network, making transportation of goods and access to services even more difficult.

Patrick Mucuguzi, the current LC I Chairperson of Kyanyinihuri II, called on government officials to intervene. "We urgently need help. Our people are suffering because of the lack of essential services.

We appeal to the government to consider the plight of our village and come to our rescue," he pleaded.

The community now hopes their concerns will reach the relevant authorities and that tangible action will be taken to address their long-standing challenges.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.