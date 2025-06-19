Tanzania: How TZ Women Clinch Rwanda's Kwibuka Wt20

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA Women's cricket team etched their name into continental history once again, claiming the 2025 Kwibuka Women's T20 title with a statement 32- run victory over Zimbabwe women's performance XI at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda over the weekend.

The win marked a powerful redemption arc for Tanzania, which had lost to the same Zimbabwean side by nine wickets during the group stage.

Their turnaround in the knockout stages, including a thrilling semi-final win over hosts and group leaders Rwanda, culminated in a triumphant title defence, underscoring the team's grit, growth and renewed ambition on the African cricketing landscape.

The Kwibuka WT20 featured nine nations Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Brazil, Malawi, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Botswana and host Rwanda making it one of the continent's most competitive women's cricket tournaments. After finishing fourth in the round-robin group stage standings, Tanzania peaked when it mattered most.

The Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament, which began a week ago, is held annually in memory of the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and aims to promote peace and unity through sport.

The 'Daily News' Journalist MBONILE BURTON caught up with Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Chairman, Balakrishnan Sreekumar and Head Coach, South African Imran Nackerdien, who shared reflections on the team's success, behind-thescenes strategies and the road ahead.

It was also another milestone for Coach Nackerdien, who recently led the national U19 Men's team to win the Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier Division 1 tournament in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tanzania went unbeaten through five matches, shocking the field and securing the sole African regional qualification spot for the 2026 ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup, set to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia for the first time.

TCA Chairman Balakrishnan Sreekumar

Question: How significant is this Kwibuka WT20 victory for Tanzania?

Answer: Extremely important. To come out on top among eight top African teams and Brazil is no small feat. Despite early setbacks, the girls stepped up when it counted the most.

Their confidence now is sky-high. Q: What was done differently this time? A: Tanzania's transformation was rooted in a simplified yet holistic approach.

A new coach with a professional touch, a dedicated training partnership with Evolve gym and groundbreaking administrative changes set the tone. We stopped the allowance model and instead put the entire women's team on monthly contracts.

Quality meals, accommodation and support structures these were vital. We treated the players like professionals and they responded like champions.

Q: What does this triumph reflect about progress under your leadership?

A: We emphasised the TCA's player-centred reforms; these girls come from humble backgrounds. If food is scarce, how do you insist on protein diets? We secured them financially, eliminated favouritism and let performance speak. Today, we have a united, driven team.

Q: Looking forward, how is TCA preparing for the future?

A: With ICC World Cup qualifiers just 2½ months away, there's no room for complacency. We're committed to talent scouting and grassroots development. The goal? Follow in the footsteps of our U-19 boys and qualify for the global stage.

Q: Your message to young aspiring cricketers?

A: We have a 17-yearold girl from Arusha in the national team. That says it all. If you work hard and stay focused, this sport can give you fame and financial stability. Parents should support their daughters cricket is now a career path in Tanzania. Head Coach Imran Nackerdien

Q: What was your strategy going into the tournament?

A: We aimed to play smart cricket. Take on the power-play, rotate strike, hit gaps and finish strong. With the ball, it was about accuracy and pressure.

Q: Which aspects of the team's performance impressed you most?

A: Their resilience, no matter the match situation, the girls never gave up. Different players stepped up on different days. That collective spirit defined our campaign.

Q: Were there turning points that shaped your journey?

Absolutely, after the group loss to Zimbabwe, we learnt fast. We read pitch conditions better, adjusted our plans and trusted our strengths, especially batting first and defending totals. Those decisions proved crucial.

Q: What's next in the team's development?

A: Fitness, game awareness and finishing power are priorities. We need to rotate strikes better, close innings with impact and sharpen our fielding. But above all, we must build belief individually and as a unit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Rwanda Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Q: How was the support from the TCA?

A: Outstanding! Chairman Sreekumar and the TCA have gone above and beyond. From structured contracts to top-class facilities, their commitment has uplifted the players. It's reflected in our performances and confidence.

A new era for Tanzanian women's cricket From administrative reforms to tactical evolution on the field, Tanzania Women's Kwibuka T20 success is more than just a trophy; it's a symbol of what's possible when vision meets action.

With the ICC World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, the team now sets its sights on a global breakthrough.

As cricket continues to spread across Tanzania through schools, academies and grassroots programmes, the women's team stands tall as an inspiration to young girls nationwide, proof that dreams stitched with hard work, integrity and opportunity can become reality on the international stage.