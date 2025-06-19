Ghana: Black Queens Assemble in Benslimane for Pre-Wafcon Camp

The Black Queens have assembled in Benslimane, Morocco, to begin preparations for next month's TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025.

The team will spend approximately 14 days in camp, getting ready for the flagship competition scheduled for July 5-26.

Nineteen players have arrived to start training at the Ziaida Palace Hotel, while five more are expected to join in the coming days. Ghana will play a few friendly matches before flying to Oudja for their first tournament game.

Ghana will open her campaign against defending champions, South Africa, on July 7.

Meanwhile, the second batch of the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Free License D coaching course for colt's coaches in the Upper East Region has successfully ended.

The one-week training programme, which began on June 9, concluded on Sunday, June 16, 2025, at the Kurt Okraku Technical Centre in Winkogo, near Bolgatanga.

The Upper East Region became the first to kick off the 2025 edition of the free coaching initiative, which forms part of the GFA's three-year policy to train 900 colts' coaches nationwide.

The initiative, launched in 2024, is designed to enhance grassroots football by equipping youth coaches with professional coaching knowledge and skills.

In the first year of implementation, 300 coaches were trained across various regions. Another 300 will benefit in 2025, with the final batch of 300 set for 2026.

The course covers essential topics, including player development, coaching principles, health and safety, and football ethics, with a focus on preparing coaches to effectively nurture young talent.

Officials described the just-ended course in Winkogo as highly successful, with active participation and strong enthusiasm from the coaches. The initiative is aimed at bridging the technical gap at the colt's level and ensuring that young footballers across the country receive proper guidance. -Ghanafa. or