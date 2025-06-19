Ghana: Sanctioning of Appointees - Pres Didn't Violate Any Law

A Supreme Court nominee, Justice Hafisata Amaleboba, says the Executive violated no law by sanctioning appointees who fail to declare their asset.

According to her the directive did not infringe on any law or usurp the authority of any constitutional body like the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) by imposing salary fine on his appointees.

The nominee said this when she was responding to questions at her vetting by the Parliamentary Vetting Committee on Wednesday in Accra.

The Appeals Court Judge is the sixth nominee to be vetted by the committee.

These matters she explained, when placed before the Courts are based on circumstances and if it should come to conclusion that there are breaches that is when it will come to a decision.

Public Officers, the nominee indicated are enjoined to declare assets and when required would produce receipts.

"I do not think the President erred and does not envisage that the imposition of a fine will create any public perception by the public or any constitutionally established body," she added.

CHRAJ she noted has its procedures in ruling on such matters if the Executive has over reached its mandate.

She said she believed in the capping of Supreme Court Judges but advised to hasten slowly that not until existing issues on backlog of cases and jurisdiction are resolved.

Justice Amaleboba said she believed in the nonpartisanship of the assemblies which is good for the country's decentralisation process.

On why the 1992 Constitution does not implicitly state any qualifications for Members of Parliament (MP) as done to Judges, the nominee said Judges require academic qualification to effectively discharge their duties while MPs do not need any qualifications, so far as your constituents need your services you can be elected.

On the process of adoption, she explained that the processes start from the Department of Social Welfare who would assess the needs of the adopter and the child after which the application is brought before the Courts to be granted or not and explained that currently the issue being handled by a separate unit, the Central Adoption Agency, under the supervision of the Gender Ministry.

Justice Amaleboba said the Judiciary was in the process of establishing an electronic document processing unit to ensure that all documents issued by the Courts have special features including a bar code and a special attestation seal all done digitally to weed out fraudulent activities, adding that, "before any document is processed or received by the Court, identification cards are taken and if such documents are found to be fake reports are made to the Police.