Ghana: Onua Foundation Fetes 2,000 Children in Honour of National Chief Imam

19 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A total of 2,000 underprivileged children were on Saturday fed by Onua Foundation in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The gesture, which is in line with the Foundation's holistic approach to supporting disadvantaged youth, was held on the theme: 'Feeding with Dignity, Giving with Purpose'.

The event provided nutritious meals and medical support to the less privileged, and also served as a platform to advocate for systemic reforms to encourage private sector contributions to social development in the country.

The Head of Onua Foundation, Alhaji Abu Issa Monnie, highlighted that the gesture was to celebrate the enduring values of Sheikh Sharubutu whose life had been a "beacon of peace, interfaith harmony, and service to humanity."

Alhaji Monnie called for tax incentives to boost Corporate Social Responsibility, emphasising the need for the government to make CSR-friendly tax reforms a priority.

"Charity must not be seen as a private burden, it is a public investment in national peace and human dignity. When companies are empowered to give, communities are empowered to rise," he said.

He also proposed the creation of a National Corporate Social Responsibility Policy, which would encourage large corporations to commit a minimum percentage of their profits to impactful community programmes in areas like education, health care, youth development, and food security.

Such a policy, he emphasised, would not only institutionalise CSR but also promote transparency and accountability, ensuring that resources were effectively directed to the most vulnerable.

"Let us feed the national conversation on compassion-driven policy, Let's build a Ghana where no child sleeps hungry, and no good-hearted business feels punished for doing good," he added.

