Ethiopia Court Jails Man to Seven Years for 'Defaming Govt, Disseminating Pro-Fano Messages'

Addis Abeba — The Federal High Court, Lideta Division, 1st Anti-Terrorism Criminal Bench has sentenced an individual to seven years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of "defaming the government" and "disseminating messages and videos on social media" and exchanging messages with another user purportedly supporting of Fano, an armed group engaged in militarized conflict against government forced in the Amhara region.

The defendant, Wondimagegn Bergena, was found guilty of violating Articles 32 (a), (b), and (c) of the 2004 Criminal Code.

According to the charge sheet presented by the federal prosecutor, Wondimagegn was accused of "actively participating in a terrorist mission" with the intent to "incite armed rebellion and undermine the constitutional order."

Party owned FanaMC reported on Wednesday that the court heard the defendant had "created a WhatsApp account under the name Bergena Wondimagegn and a TikTok account under the alias Wondimagegn Gebre to disseminate" what prosecutors described as "propaganda materials in support of Fano, an armed group currently engaged in hostilities with federal forces."

Key evidence cited in court included a message allegedly sent by the defendant in February 2024, to Zemedeakun Bekele, a provocative social media influencer, described by the prosecution as a "prominent voice" within the Fano group.

In the message, Wondimagegn claimed that "government forces were demolishing homes in Arba Minch", information the prosecution argued was "intended to inflame anti-government sentiment."

In a separate message in March 2024, the defendant reportedly stated that "armed struggle is the only option to overthrow the government." He also appeared in a video message sent to the same individual, stating: "I am also a part of that body; I support Fano. Everyone should play their part," and "We must weaken the system through various options," prosecutors said.

The prosecution further accused the defendant of "posting content that included photos of armed individuals and Fano leaders", as well as messages "inciting the youth to join the group's armed activities."

These posts were reportedly viewed by at least ten people on TikTok.

But for the prosecutor, Wondimagegn's social media activity was intended to "create suspicion against the government" and "support the enemy's objectives at a time when the country is at war."

The charges framed the actions of the accused as part of "a broader effort to incite violence and provide propaganda support to a group designated by the state as a threat to national security."

Wondimagegn pleaded not guilty. However, after reviewing both human and document evidence presented by the prosecution, the court concluded that the defendant had "failed to disprove the allegations against him."

He was subsequently sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

The report has yet to indicate whether Wondimagegn intends to appeal the ruling.

The jailing of Wondimagegn came just two weeks after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared during a four-part series lengthy interview simultaneously aired on state and party-affiliated media that his government jails "no one" for expressing views and opinions.

It also comes at a time when the space for freedom of expression and of independent press is significantly shrinking. According to the 2025 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Ethiopia ranks 145th out of 180 countries.

For the first time, Ethiopia was listed in the "very serious" category, which RSF said reflects a "worrying decline" in press freedom across East Africa. Ethiopia's ranking places it close to Uganda (143rd) and Rwanda (146th).