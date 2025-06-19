Ethiopian Health Professionals' Association Suspended - President Links Move to Support for Health Workers' Strike

Addis Abeba-The Ethiopian Health Professionals Association (EHPA) was suspended by the Authority for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) on June 12, with the association's president linking the decision to EHPA's public support for the ongoing nationwide strike by health workers.

Speaking to Addis Standard, EHPA president Yonatan Dagnaw said the authority's letter cited claims that the association "did not hold a general assembly" and "did not submit financial reports."

Yonatan stated, "We operated according to the guidelines and the laws of the country. We did nothing beyond that," adding that EHPA believes "the suspension is primarily connected to the health professionals' movement."

EHPA has been a vocal supporter of the movement since the early pre-strike mobilizations, becoming the first registered association to openly endorse the demands raised by health professionals. Its president, Yonatan Dagnaw, was arrested in connection with this support and later released.

In its May 30 statement, EHPA called on the government to "immediately stop" issuing "vacancy announcements targeting professionals who are making demands," amid the ongoing nationwide strike by health workers.

Yonatan said the association was established "to be a voice for health professionals" and has been "raising our voices so that health professionals receive what they deserve and are paid according to their work."

"Previously, we had requested through statements--two or three times--for the government to respond to health professionals' demands; the suspension is also related to that," he said. He added, "Like any institution, there may be some gaps, but even those are not grounds for suspension," describing the suspension as "inappropriate."

He said the association has repeatedly highlighted the contributions of health professionals, along with the changes they demand and the ideas they propose, but noted that "problems have arisen because the questions have not received appropriate responses."

He stated that in future discussions that health professionals might have with responsible bodies, including the Prime Minister, "people who can properly present the professionals' ideas should be represented."

Yonatan also said, "Due to the absence of one association that elevates health professionals' demands, health professionals have been subjected to suffering in a tragic situation; this has created a gap."

"Institutions serve the people and the country. Therefore, banning such institutions harms the people. Associations are what enable rapprochement between the people and the government," he said. He urged those responsible "to think carefully and respond to questions through dialogue."

He stated, "On our part, we will sit down and resolve the gaps identified by the civic authority through discussion," but added that if the situation "becomes complicated beyond that and creates danger to the association's existence, we will take it to court and follow up through that means."

