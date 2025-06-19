Ghana Chamber of Mines Champions Sustainable Devt - Dr Ashigbey

19 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

The Ghana Chamber of Mines (GCM) has reiterated its vision to champion Ghana's sustainable development especially in the communities, as it prepares to celebrate the centenary of mining in Ghana.

It said, the sustainable development agenda would be anchored on a respected leadership, responsible mining and leveraging the mineral resources of its members.

The Chief Executive Officer of GCM, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, declared on Friday, when the new leadership met journalists at a media engagement in Takoradi, in the Western Region.

He added "Our vision of what we want to be and what we have been doing over this century is to be the respected, effective and unifying voice for the mining industry in Ghana. We believe that our predecessors have done a great job at that.

Related Articles

"And so for some of us, the 'Latter Day Saints' that have come on, the vision is to be able to continue to entrench this agenda as we get into the next century, and also provide upheavals for the generation."

Touching on industry prospects, Dr Ashigbey indicated that, to ensure the future of mining , the Chamber needed to conduct and invest more in explorations as there were signs of enough gold underground in Ghana, which could last for the next 900 years.

Presently, only three firms were undertaking reconnaissance and prospecting activities with one of them prospecting for almost 10 years, he said.

However, the CEO complained about the issue of paying taxes upfront when operators had not begun production, saying " so what will happen is that, we will be destroying the prospects of all the income that we are able to generate."

Dr Ashigbey spoke about some members providing mining services even globally, and creating jobs, and called for a conversation on taxation on mining in Ghana and also to expose those involved in illegal mining operations, to safeguard the health of communities and the local economy.

In terms of volumes ( gold output), he said, the good news was that, the chamber achieved an all time high target of 4.8 million ounces in 2024, growing by point 8 million ( 19.3 per cent growth) from the 2023 performance of 4.0 million ounces.

"Ghana recorded a broad based increase in production of traditional minerals in 2024.The historic level of gold production enabled Ghana to retain its position as Africa's leading gold producer and the sixth largest gold producer, globally. Ghana accounted for 2.8 per cent of global gold output in 2024, an improvement over the 2.6 per cent recorded in 2023," he added.

Manganese production, he told journalists, also showed a rise from three million tonnes in 2023 to five miilon tonnes in 2024 while diamond improved from 0. 202 million carats in 2022 to 0.332 million carats in 2024.

Bauxite too, saw an increase of 76. 5 per cent from 0.959 million tonnes to 1.694 million tonnes over the same period, Dr Ashigbey stated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.