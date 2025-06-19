Ghana: 822,440 Ghana Cards Gathering Dust At Centres - NIA

19 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Identification Authority (NIA) as of yesterday, has registered 18,777,623 Ghanaians, Mr William Ampomah Emmanuel Darlas, the Head of the Corporate Affairs Directorate at the NIA, has disclosed

He explained that 17,499,800 applicants had received their printed identification cards, while there are 822,440 uncollected cards, and urged applicants to visit their respective centres to collect their cards.

To read the full story, subscribe to Ghanaian Times Newspaper here: https://swennewsgh.com/index.php?dispatch=products.view&product_id=26

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.