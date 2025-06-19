Ghana: 822,440 Ghana Cards Gathering Dust At Centres - NIA

The National Identification Authority (NIA) as of yesterday, has registered 18,777,623 Ghanaians, Mr William Ampomah Emmanuel Darlas, the Head of the Corporate Affairs Directorate at the NIA, has disclosed

He explained that 17,499,800 applicants had received their printed identification cards, while there are 822,440 uncollected cards, and urged applicants to visit their respective centres to collect their cards.

