Nigeria: Kaduna Names Polo Ground After Dawule Baba

The recently concluded Dawule Baba Memorial Polo Tournament was more than just a showcase of top-tier polo--it was a heartfelt tribute to one of Nigeria's most revered polo legends. The highlight of the event was the official unveiling of the newly named Dawule Baba Polo Ground, a fitting honour for a man who helped shape the sport's history in the country.

Presiding over the unveiling was President of the Kaduna Polo Club, Mohammad Babangida, flanked by Vice President Gen. Kapeh Kazir (rtd), members of the Board of Trustees, and senior club officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Babangida described the dedication of the ground as a symbolic and lasting tribute to the late Dawule Baba, whom he hailed as a trailblazer and proud ambassador of Nigerian polo. He emphasized that naming the main ground after him was a recognition of his invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the sport.

The tournament itself served as a perfect backdrop--bringing together competitive energy and nostalgia, with polo enthusiasts from across the country turning out in numbers to honour the legend's memory.

"His passion for polo, his sportsmanship, and his enduring legacy both on and off the field will be remembered with admiration and respect," the Kaduna polo boss declared, before leading the DeeBee Polo team to win the inaugural Dawule Baba Memorial Cup.

The high-goal clash between DeeBaa Farms Warriors and the renowned Kaduna Kakuri team delivered a thrilling spectacle for the packed stands at the Dawule Baba Memorial Polo Tournament. In a fast-paced encounter, DeeBaa Farms Warriors overwhelmed their determined opponents, sealing a convincing victory that had polo enthusiasts roaring with excitement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking after the match, General Kapeh Kazir (rtd)--Chairman of Clearwater Polo Farm and Vice President of Kaduna Polo Club--highlighted the enduring legacy of the late Dawule Baba, fondly known as "Teacher", as one worthy of continued celebration and remembrance.

"Teacher who was part of our team who often gave us technical advice and encouragement even before he passed on, and by sponsoring the Clearwater Beginners Cup, Babies & Toddlers Cup, the Clearwater Youth Challenge Cup, we are preserving his legacies of training, mentoring, and encouragement of upcoming players, among others."

Other top winners of the four days event that turned the Murtala Square into a carnival of sorts include SKK team and Askira team that both outpaced their opponents in the finals, to clinch the EL-Amin Cup and the Annadariya Cup respectively.