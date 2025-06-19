Togo's Mawouli Wins Lagos Golf Classic, Claims N10.2m Prize

18 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Togolese golf star, Ayao Mawouli, delivered a sensational performance to clinch the title at the 3rd edition of the eTranzact Golf Classic, part of the Professional Golfers' Development (PGD) Tour, held at the prestigious Lakowe Lakes Golf Club in Lagos.

Mawouli emerged champion after dethroning Nigeria's Francis Epe, who failed to make the halfway cut despite a promising start. The Togolese ace shot rounds of 72 (level par) and 68 (four under par), finishing with a cumulative score of 140 to top the leaderboard among 88 professional contenders.

For his triumph, Mawouli walked away with the N10.2 million winner's cheque, while Nigeria's former number one, Kamalu Bako, settled for second place and N6 million in prize money. Ivorian golfer, Kouakou Richard-Kouame, secured third place, while Ibrahim Ocheje, Oche Odoh, and Jean-Romaric Kouassi finished in a three-way tie for fourth.

Due to heavy rainfall, the championship was shortened to 36 holes. PGD Tour Commissioner, Femi Olagbenro, declared the course unplayable, prompting the cancellation of the final round.

In the ladies' category, Rukayat Bola Mustapha of Ikoyi Club 1938 and Blessing Abdul of St Mark Golf Club, Otukpo, tied at +14 over 158 to share top honours and the winner's prize.

eTranzact Managing Director, Niyi Toluwalope, praised the decision to uphold the rules and proceed with the official presentation, emphasizing the importance of integrity and fair play in the tournament.

"We have aligned with our event partner, the Professional Golf Development Tour, who has aligned with the rulebook on the best decision in this circumstance. The most important thing for us is the interest that the championship has attracted from across Africa with the countries that are represented here," Toluwalope said.

"We intend to continue to expand on the leverage the eTranzact golf classic gives the African youth while our space would continue to give us the motivation to develop this youth and sports space."

