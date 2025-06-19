Nigeria: Shaibu Declares Emergency Overhaul for NIS, Vows Swift Upgrade

The newly appointed Director-General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, has declared a state of emergency for the urgent renovation of the institute, following a shocking tour of its deteriorating facilities.

Located in Surulere, Lagos, the NIS--established to train and retrain Nigeria's national coaches and sports medical personnel--has been left in a state of alarming disrepair. Shaibu was visibly dismayed as he inspected dilapidated dormitories, broken toilets, decaying offices, and a completely dysfunctional water and power system.

"What I saw today is unacceptable," Shaibu remarked during the inspection. "This institution was meant to be a centre of excellence, but it's now a shadow of itself. That must change immediately."

Shaibu's declaration of a state of emergency underscores the scale of the challenge ahead. With infrastructure crumbling and basic amenities non-functional, he pledged to take immediate and decisive action to restore the institute to its rightful status.

"Restoring the NIS is not just about buildings," he noted, "it's about reviving our sports ecosystem from the grassroots up. Coaches, trainers, and athletes deserve a world-class training environment."

As expectations mount, all eyes will be on Shaibu to lead a swift and impactful transformation of one of Nigeria's most important sports institutions.