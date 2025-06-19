Ghana: 11-Member Governing Board for Gaming Commission Inaugurated

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, last Thursday inaugurated a new governing board for the Gaming Commission.

Chaired by Lawyer James Enu, the eleven-member has the task of making the commission, the best gaming regulator in sub-Saharan Africa.

Other members of the board are; Renee Aku Sitsofe Morhe, Bandim Abed-Nego Azumah, Sedem Kweku Afenyo and Member of Parliament for Amasaman, Emmanuel Siisi Quainoo.

The rest are Professor Kobby Mensah, Solomon Tetteh Mensah, ACP Dr Dinam Kwasi Wisdom Zoiku, Dela Kemevor, Mrs Rosemary Parker and a representative yet to be nominated from the Finance Ministry.

Inaugurating the board, the Minister urged the board to come out with policy proposals on licensing in line with the Gaming Act

"Your appointment comes at a critical time when the current legal framework of the Gaming Act does not address the evolving trends in the gaming industry, with the world being driven to artificial intelligence" he said.

Mr Mohammed commended the Commission's current leadership for taking proactive steps towards regulatory reforms, and the drafting of a Legislative Instrument (LI) for the implementation of the Gaming Act.

"This draft (LI) has already been submitted to the Attorney General's office, and I urge to lend your full support in ensuring its timely passage by Parliament," he said.

He explained that the current draft (LI) aimed to bring the gaming act in line with international best practices and technological advancements.

He commended the Commission for the construction of a new Head Office in Accra, offices in Kasoa, Kumasi, Tamale, Swedru, Ho, Ashanti, Bekwai, Sefwi Wiaso and its intention to open a new office in Tarkwa, Koforidua and Bolgatanga.

Despite the progress, the Minister acknowledged that the Commission still faced notable challenges, such as promoting responsible gaming, curbing underage gambling, and tackling the activities of illegal operators, especially in the mining communities.

Mr Mohammed assured the board of his full support to build a robust, modern, and sustainable gaming industry in Ghana.

On his part the Chairman of the Board, Mr Enu reminded the newly inaugurated to provide policy direction and oversight for the commission.

He expressed appreciation to the President, John Dramani Mahama, for the confidence reposed in them and pledged that they would work hard to redeem the confidence reposed in them.